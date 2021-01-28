UK’s first flying taxi hub to be built in Coventry





The UK’s first air hub for flying taxis and autonomous delivery drones will be built in Coventry with support from the UK government, which is the biggest sign that policymakers are putting weight behind this advanced transportation solution.

Cities are increasingly starting to agree to deals with city airlines. The announcement came in the same week that German flying taxi startup Lilium announced a deal with Spanish infrastructure operator Ferrovial to build a network of 10 vertiports in major cities across Florida.

“The air hub is a missing piece of the puzzle.

Advertising

The Coventry Hub, built by UK-based startup Urban Air Port, is expected to operate until November of this year, and will show how hubs of flying taxis, drones and other urban air vehicles can enter the urban transport system.

Air hubs are missing parts of the puzzle, says Ricky Sandhu, founder of Urban Air Port. A lot of money went into the flying vehicle, but the infrastructure must come first. Flying taxis must have a place to take off and land.

The city sees this as a “net zero” solution.

Coventry City Council was pleased to test this concept because it hopes that flying electric vehicles will be a way to reduce urban congestion and CO2 emissions, says Sunil Budhdeo, Transport Innovation Manager at Coventry City Council. Like other UK cities, Coventry has a legal obligation to bring its carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.

During the Covid pandemic, we have a major impact on parcel delivery and in itself cause a lot of congestion. Such a solution could be a way to alleviate these problems, Budhdeo told Sifted. He’s ready for some citizens with concerns about noise and privacy, but Budhdeo believes the benefits of blocking traffic on the road will outweigh this.

“If you bring toys, we will provide you with a playground.

The city air hub will be deployed with projects such as powering all city buses by 2025 and building a light tram network for the city. Coventry is also one of the cities that participated in the UK Department of Transportation’s electric scooter test in the process of legalizing the use of electric scooters in the UK.

Coventry has been the epicenter of the British automotive industry and has a huge legacy that is at the forefront of transportation. We want Coventry to appear as a pioneer in new technology, so bring your toys and we’ll provide you with a playground, Budhdeo said.

The air hub in the city center looks like a flying saucer, with a landing pad above the building and space for passengers with a cafe under it. Former architect Sandhu, who led projects like the expansion of the Qatar Airways Airport in Doha at Foster + Partners, said it was modularly designed and lightweight, allowing it to be built on a rooftop or floating offshore almost anywhere.

Urban Air Ports plans to build more than 200 urban air hubs like this around the world over the next five years. Sandhu says the company is receiving inquiries from potential customers in the US, Middle East and Asia. China will be a big market for us, he says.

Need more investment in infrastructure

NASA predicted that urban air mobility in the United States could be worth up to $500 billion in the short term, but the lack of infrastructure is a major barrier to market growth.

Urban Air Port, which has so far raised $2 million from the UK government, and Hyundai are now looking to raise $6 million Series A rounds to fund this expansion.

Investors think vehicles are sexier, but they also need infrastructure.

Funding for urban air infrastructure projects like this is very small compared to the funding that goes to flying taxi companies. Lilium has raised about 342m so far, while Volocopter has raised 160m. On the other hand, Skyports, another UK-based urban airport developer that has partnered with Volocopter to build a prototype passenger hub for urban air travel in Singapore in 2019, raised $8 million in Series A rounds in 2019.

Investors think the vehicle is sexier, but we need to change that perspective a bit. Infrastructure is also needed, Sandhu said.

Real flying taxis taking off the first such service when the Coventry hub opens are expected to begin as early as 2023. Companies like Volocopter and Lilium are now starting to conduct test flights to obtain certification from aviation authorities. Urban Air Ports partner Hyundai, which is building its own eVTOL aircraft, does not expect to make commercial flights before 2028.

However, Sandhu says the drone delivery company could use the hub during discussions with drone delivery operators. One of Amazon’s largest UK distribution centers in Coventry and conveniently located in the middle of the United States, there is room for developing the air cargo side while waiting for a flying taxi to arrive.

And if nothing else, Airhub will run a cafe where people can feel what the city airport of the future is like. This is important to get the public to get used to the concept, says Sandhu. Urban air transport can face a long fight for acceptance, and many worry about noise and safety as the sky above the city gets busier.

It could help people feel comfortable with the idea and make them feel normal to have this kind of infrastructure in a city, he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos