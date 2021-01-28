Geopolitics at stake in US response to Chinese digital yuan: report





While few technical details of China’s plans for its central bank digital currency (CBDC) are publicly available, the digital yuan is already raising concerns about privacy, national security and political power.

The digital currency / electronic payment system (DCEP) would give the Chinese Communist Party the powerful ability to monitor the careful financial transactions of its citizens in real time.

The United States must accelerate the development of tools for dealing with CBDCs on the world stage.

China is the world leader in the development and piloting of a central bank digital currency (CBDC). With this lead comes increased scrutiny and concerns about the downstream effects a digital yuan could have on privacy and political power.

A new report from the Center for New American Security (CNAS) not only describes in clear terms the history and state of China’s CBDC system, but also examines the few technical details available and recommends policy measures the United States should consider in an escalation. CBDC conflict.

“This CBDC system, which the Chinese government calls digital currency / electronic payment (DCEP), will likely allow the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to strengthen its digital authoritarianism domestically and export its influence and standards abroad.” ”, We read in the report.

“By removing some of the previous constraints on collecting government data on individual transactions, DCEP poses a significant risk to the long-standing standards of financial confidentiality maintained in free societies.

Chinese digital yuan privacy risks

The privacy concerns stem in large part from the sheer amount of information a CBDC would give to Chinese authorities about the financial data and behavior of its users, as well as information about anyone who interacts with those users – including , potentially, US citizens.

“The DCEP would give the Chinese Communist Party something that no government has ever had in history: the ability to monitor in real time the careful financial transactions of its citizens,” said Yaya J. Fanusie, senior partner at CNAS and co-author of the report, in an email to CoinDesk. His research focuses on the implications of cryptocurrencies on national security.

He said that while much of the world today conducts digital transactions, this transactional data is not wholesale accessible by government authorities because the government has to go through financial institutions to acquire the data.

The design of the DCEP departs from this model, putting the data directly into the hands of the CCP without having to go through intermediaries. Anyone who uses a digital yuan pretty much concedes their financial confidentiality directly to the Chinese government, according to Fanusie. It is not yet clear to what extent the DCEP would be accessible outside of China, but if so, it has implications for other governments.

“The US government needs to assess whether the use of DCEP should be blocked in the US,” Fanusie said. “But US private sector technology companies should also consider whether they will allow the DCEP app to be accessible on their platforms, such as app stores.

The report notes that officials at the People’s Bank of China have said the CBDC will have “controllable anonymity,” meaning the central bank could observe and monitor ongoing transactions while the parties to the transaction remain private. However, the central bank also said it would still be able to analyze transactions to monitor “crimes.”

Taken in conjunction with China’s loosely structured social credit system, the information gleaned from digital yuan transactions could be used to exert punitive power against Chinese citizens. Additionally, any metadata collected could provide insight into users’ personal movements and devices, according to the report, thus completing an important personal data set.

“DCEP’s PBOC modeling shows that each digital currency token owned by users would be constructed with a cryptographic algorithm expression, with various data inputs such as token owner information,” the report read. “Not all of the data will be available to those who transact in the DCEP, but it will all be available to the central bank, according to its first proposed design sketches and most of the technical reports on the DCEP.”

The PBOC will thus become the holder of an important mine of data to be combined with its tools of censorship and surveillance of individuals.

The political power of the CBDCs

Privacy concerns are linked to how the lack of privacy associated with the use of big data can be used to deprive individuals of political power and even change their behavior.

The parable of the panopticon is one way of looking at this. In it, a central observation tower is placed in a circle of prison cells so that the guards can see each cell and its occupant, while the inmates cannot see into the tower. Never knowing whether they are being watched or not, prisoners assume that they are being watched and behave accordingly – that is, the way the authorities want them to act.

While certainly simplistic when it comes to the complications of the digital age, it is a basic model for understanding that information and surveillance are forms of power that can be wielded in the service of a whole. specific results.

In the United States, the founders created the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution precisely because it was understood that if the government had access to everyone’s private property (like their papers at home), it would lead to government crackdown, according to Fanusia.

“This dynamic continues to exist, and places like China that do not have this standard built into their system of government are more likely to abuse their citizens and hamper their ability to advocate or repair their interests. grievances, ”he said.

The report notes that the BPC is already testing a digital yuan as “a means of disbursing government salaries and subsidies.” Centralized monitoring and control of DCEP portfolios would make it easier for the government to cut off a person’s ability to transact than if it were to attempt to do so through other third parties.

Cryptocurrencies have attracted some parties as a way to engage in a financial world beyond the reach of the state. Some case studies of the benefits of this are clear in places like Nigeria, where groups protesting against police violence may have received funds via Bitcoin after the government froze their bank accounts, and in Belarus where protesters against The country’s latest illegitimate election were backed by Bitcoin grants after being fired from their jobs for protesting.

CBDCs place the idea of ​​a digital currency under state control and may appear to conflict with the cryptocurrency ethos. But Fanusie said CBDCs likely wouldn’t have a direct impact on the ability of cryptocurrencies to thrive “unless financial authorities technically try to ban cryptocurrencies, which isn’t. feasible.

CBDCs could be seen as a way for citizens to have the functionality of digital currency instead of cryptocurrencies without authorization.

“So there is definitely an element of governments wanting to compete with crypto,” Fanusie said. “But a big possibility is that by developing the infrastructure for digital wallets, programmability, and microtransactions through CBDCs, governments could actually facilitate the adoption of cryptocurrency.”

Policy recommendations

The report ends with a set of specific policy recommendations from Fanusie and its co-author, Emily Jin, research assistant for the Energy, Economy and Security program at CNAS.

These include conducting a diplomatic campaign urging the Chinese government to be transparent and restrained in using the DCEP for punitive measures, to monitor any DCEP data collection on US citizens, to make CBDC a key component of US national security concerns and scrutiny of the private sector in the United States. is linked to “China’s digital financial authoritarianism”.

Finally, the report suggests that the United States lead the development of CBDC standards going forward, conduct more research on the economic impact of CBDCs, and examine opportunities for economic power to combat CBDCs, including by assessing “if and how the United States can apply sanctioning tools to CBDCs.” . “

CBDCs are not a matter of if at this point, but rather when. The sooner such key considerations are taken into account and seen as an integral part of geopolitics, the sooner countries will be able to consider the risks and rewards they offer.

“The United States should raise this issue as an important issue in diplomatic channels and also emphasize the protection of privacy in intergovernmental discussions on CBDCs, such as with the Bank for International Settlements, but also the Council. stability, the G7 and the G20, ”Fanusie said.

