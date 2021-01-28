US flies B-52 bombers over Middle East for third time this year | Joe Biden News





The overview comes a day after the Israeli general warned US President Joe Biden against reverting to the Iran nuclear deal.

The United States has flown B-52 bombers over the Middle East, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday, the third so-called presence patrol so far this year.

The flyby was the first since US President Joe Biden took office on January 20, with the others taking place near the end of Donald Trump’s presidency in what was widely seen as a show of force against Iran .

The B-52 bombers took off from the US state of Louisiana and completed a presence patrol in the Middle East on Wednesday, CENTCOM said in a statement.

The defensive mission was intended to demonstrate the ability of the U.S. military to deploy air power anywhere in the world to deter potential aggression and show U.S. commitment to regional security, the statement said.

The flyby comes a day after the Israeli general said the country’s military was reviewing plans for an attack on Iran and warned Biden against reverting to the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump, whose administration pursued a strategy of maximum pressure against Tehran, unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018, but Biden vowed to revert to the deal under which Iran agreed to curb its program. nuclear in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

Israeli Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi said on Tuesday that a return to the deal was bad and bad from an operational and strategic point of view.

Israel was a strong supporter of the Trump administration’s tough stance against Tehran.

Meanwhile, Iranian Presidential Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi dismissed Kochavis’s remarks as psychological warfare and said that Israel in action, they had no plan or capacity to implement it. .

Some Zionist regime officials believe Washington would accept whatever they say, he told reporters on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting. But I believe that the new American administration has its own independence, just like other countries have their own independence.

Biden and Iran

Iran did not immediately respond to the Wednesday B-52 flyby, but berated the United States for the latest, which came just three days before Biden took office. There have been a total of six such missions since November of last year.

After the latest flyby, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said the United States should spend its money on the health of your taxpayers, while warning that we are not afraid of crushing the aggressors.

The Biden administration was committed to taking a more measured approach to Iran than Trump.

During Trump’s tenure, tensions between the two countries threatened to escalate into full-scale military conflict on several occasions, particularly following the US assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

Despite Bidens’ intention to reverse the deal, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US was still a long way from deciding whether or not to join the deal and would need to see what Tehran really did to start respecting the pact again.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the ball was in Washington’s court when it came to reviving the deal.

The US flyover of the B-52 also took place a day after Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, was attacked by missiles or drones, according to the Kingdom’s state media, the first time that projectiles had been thrown at the city for months.

The Biden administration, although it promised to end its support for the Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen, quickly condemned the attack and pledged to help the Kingdom to defend itself against attacks on its territory.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

