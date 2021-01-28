COVID-19: Tony Blair Says UK Should Lead Global Push For Exempt Passports | Political news





Tony Blair has urged the release of exempt passports and urged other countries to do the same with the UK taking advantage of the upcoming G7 chairmanship.

The former prime minister said it is “necessary” to develop ideas in other countries as the global competition for coronavirus vaccination progresses.

According to a report from his non-profit organization Tony Blair Institute, “the only way to navigate so people can travel abroad again” is to create a global travel pass that shows each individual’s COVID-19 status.

The idea was previously criticized, but last month Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove told Sky News: “I certainly have no plans to introduce a vaccine passport, and no one in the government knows.”

Since then, Sunday Telegraph has reported that the government is funding at least eight companies to develop such products that are already in use in Middle East and Asian countries.

Image: Tony Blair Institute Says Britain’Should Lead or Lead’

Prime Minister Blair has made several interventions during the pandemic, and recently proposed the idea of ​​refusing a second coronavirus vaccination in order to significantly increase the number of people who provide at least some degree of protection.

This idea has gained traction and has now helped strengthen the UK’s global position in the jab management competition as a government policy.

The Blair Institute has turned its attention to what will happen next, saying the UK should “place the global COVID-19 travel pass as a key item on the G7 agenda” when there are leaders in the United States, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. And Canada met in Cornwall later this summer.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s approach to international travel is “separated” and “uncoordinated,” costing hundreds of billions of dollars in exports, foreign investment and tourism.

Image: UK is one of the fastest releasing countries for vaccines.

A report released on Thursday said, “The UK is faced with a choice: deliver or have to be delivered. If we choose to wait, a number of confusing passports await our citizens.

“If the UK takes the lead in developing a single global COVID pass, we can avoid the complexity of multiple passes and different travel requirements.

“In the year I was the G7 President of the UK, there was no greater opportunity or need for the government to demonstrate global leadership.”

Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, said at an event in Madrid last week, “Vaccines should be part of a broader, coordinated approach that includes certificates and passes for safe cross-border travel.”

Leaders in Spain, Italy, Greece, Cyprus and Malta have requested the introduction of a certificate specifying whether travelers should be vaccinated.

In Australia, Education Minister Alan Tudge said the “digital vaccine certificate” had planned to allow international students to return to the United States without hotel quarantine.

During the three days, Sky News will host a series of special programs investigating the UK pandemic response.

Watch the COVID Crisis: Learn Lessons on February 9th, 10th and 11th at 8pm

