New UK Government Covid Test Site Opens on Cumbernauld





The UK government today opened a new drive-through coronavirus testing center at Broadwood Stadium in Cumbernauld (G68 9NE) on Thursday, January 28th.

The test center is part of the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities in UK history. In Scotland, it consists of 7 drive-through sites, 27 walk-through sites, 21 mobile devices, and the Glasgow Lighthouse Lab, which processes samples around the clock.

In Scotland, the UK government provides all Covid testing and testing processing outside the NHS. About two-thirds of all daily tests are provided by the UK government to support Scottish health services.

Exams must be booked in advance with the NHS Inform or by calling 0800 028 2816. People should only schedule an exam if they have coronavirus symptoms (high temperature, new and persistent cough, loss or change in smell or taste). ).

Health Minister Lord Bethell said:

To counter the coronavirus, we have built a major testing and tracking system from scratch. We are constantly working to expand and improve it with new technologies and innovations so that everyone with symptoms can be tested.

New Drive-in-Site like this makes it easier to take the test no matter where you live. If you have coronavirus symptoms, schedule a test today and follow the advice of NHS Test and Protect when you are contacted to protect others and stop the spread of the virus.

Baroness Dido Harding, interim executive chairman of the National Institute for Health Protection, said:

The drive-through site gives the community better access to coronavirus testing, so anyone with symptoms can get the test. This new site is now part of an ongoing work to expand our testing network across the UK, with the ability to handle more than 700,000 tests per day. In order to improve test turnaround time, we will continue to expand our capacity and drive test innovation to ensure that everyone who needs testing can get it.

If you have coronavirus symptoms such as a new persistent cough, high fever, loss or change in smell or taste, schedule a test and follow NHS Test and Protect’s advice when contacted.

British Government Secretary Iain Stewart of Scotland

The British government is committed to helping people across the UK through the epidemic.

With the release of the vaccine, testing continues to play an important role in how the virus is managed, helping to identify local outbreaks, slow transmission and protect communities. I am grateful to the people for continuing to do the right thing, and I come to the test when symptoms appear.

The UK government continues to offer high-volume tests in Scotland, and this new drive-through center in Cumbernauld is the latest in our extensive network. It also secured and paid for millions of doses of Pfizer and Oxford vaccines across the UK.

Hope is coming, but we cannot give up our efforts to contain the virus.

Gabe Docherty, head of public health at NHS Lanarkshire, said:

The Public Health Department continues to track benign cases and clusters in our community and welcomes additions to the UK testing provisions.

I appreciate the public’s cooperation to reduce the spread of the virus and ask you to stay vigilant. Common steps to minimize the risk of Covid-19 are to keep the same face cover, avoid crowded areas, keep your hands clean, keep 2 meters away, self-isolate, and get tested if you have symptoms.

If you have any symptoms, do not hesitate. It is important to take the exam and this drive-through center is a very welcome addition to our testing capabilities.

Simon Venn, Mitie’s Chief Government and Strategy Officer, said:

During the pandemic, our priority is to support the country’s efforts to fight COVID-19 and keep the country running. Testing is an important part of UK’s strategy to combat coronavirus and we are proud to support the UK government with this important work. A big thank you to all Cumbernauld NHS employees, Mitie employees and other frontline heroes who tirelessly keep us all safe.

