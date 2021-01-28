UK Starts Mass Production of New Covid Vaccine Valneva With Scheduled 60 Million Doses In Summer





ritain has been ahead of the competition to secure a vaccine supply by announcing mass production of new jabs with up to 60 million doses.

The French company Valneva has announced that it will start large-scale commercial production at Livingston’s plant, which has been upgraded with funds from British taxpayers.

This indicates high confidence that the Valneva jab is lined up for approval by official regulators in time for its release in early summer.

To date, a staggering 7.2 million people in the UK have received at least one vaccine. The new support from a French specialist company will disappoint the European Commission, which has been criticized by member states for its inadequate preparation for a global vaccine scramble.

The commission was handled empty-handed last night after failing to convince Oxford jab manufacturer AstraZeneca to convert the 70 million capacity it bought and made in the UK to EU countries.

Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove said firmly that Britain’s contract could not be kidnapped: plans, payments and scheduled supply must continue. sure. It won’t get in the way.

However, he tried to calm the situation by proposing friendly cooperation to help EU countries in a bitter atmosphere where Brussels politicians threaten sanctions, legal action and even trade wars. We all want to do everything possible so that many of our friends and neighbors in the country are vaccinated. And I think we best achieve it through dialogue, cooperation and friendship.

In addition to the 60 million planned in Valneva, the UK has a portfolio of 100 million Oxford/AstraZeneca, 40 million Pfizer jabs and 17 million Moderna vaccines under the national plan for vaccination.

Scotland’s participation in Val Neva was announced today at 7 am that the Prime Minister was heading to Scotland to launch his campaign calling for another referendum on the separation of the Scottish Nationalist Party.

Boris Johnson immediately tweeted while traveling north. It’s amazing how @valnevaSE has started large-scale manufacturing of potential vaccines, creating 100 high-skilled jobs in the Livingston facility.

Britain’s success has been cited by ministers as evidence that Scotland can do better in the UK than to disband the coalition and ask for rejoining in the EU.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Scottish production is another fantastic example of the strength of our coalition. He tweeted: Once approved, the Valneva vaccine will be another important tool in the fight against the virus. Scotland’s first minister, Nikola Ster, complained that Mr. Johnson’s travel north was not an essential trip within coronavirus restrictions.

Valneva jab is an inactivated whole virus vaccine that stimulates an antibody response.

One of the UK’s top scientists said the coronavirus vaccine should be available globally to reduce cases and prevent new mutations that could avoid the effects of jabs.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, a member of the Government Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said the amount of virus circulating around the world will determine the likelihood of the emergence of new strains. He warned that a new variant is coming and we should take it very seriously.

The strains found so far do not appear to appear around the vaccine, but Sir Jeremy described it as being very positive, but warned that it belongs to a race with the virus that can mutate over time.

He said today: In the future, we will see strains escaping from the vaccine. What you need to do now is to immunize as many people around the world as possible to reduce the amount of contagion and prevent these new strains from coming.

It is for our national interests, fair and ethical interests, and the interests of the world in doing so. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer urged the government to settle the dispute with the EU. I don’t want to stop supplying the vaccine to the UK, he told LBC Radio. But we have to solve this problem. It is a war of words and must be resolved.

He said increasing global production is the way to solve the row. EU Health Commissioner Stella Kiriachides claimed last night that there was a constructive conversation with Astra-Zeneca chief executive Pascal Sori Ott.

She insisted that the company violated the letter and spirit of our contract and that the contract had to send the UK-produced jabs to 27 short-lived EU member states.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Tony Blair has urged Johnson to push ahead with a global coronavirus vaccine passport plan using the G7.

Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove said on December 1 that there are no passport plans for those who were vaccinated. However, Telegraph reported on Sunday that the government is funding at least eight companies to develop products that are already in use. Middle East and Asian countries.

Blair said Britain should take the lead in creating a global vaccination passport so that the G7’s presidency, which aims to meet in Cornwall, can be used to safely reopen borders and resume travel.

He told Telegraph on Thursday that if Johnson doesn’t persuade his fellow leaders to support such a plan, there are two significant risks.

“One is that everyone does their job, which is much more confusing and hard to manage. Second, there is a set of rules that are not very satisfactory.”

Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, told Madrid’s World Tourism Crisis Committee last week that “the vaccine should be part of a broader and coordinated approach that includes certificates and passes for safe cross-border travel.”

Leaders in Spain, Italy, Greece, Cyprus and Malta have requested the introduction of a certificate specifying whether travelers should be vaccinated.

Australian Education Minister Alan Tudge on Monday said the planned “digital vaccine certificate” would allow international students to return to the United States without hotel quarantine.

