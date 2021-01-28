United States Witness Echoes of Holocaust During Capitol Trespass, Concentration Camp Survivor Says





Born in Berlin in 1930, she was only three years old when Hitler came to power and the persecution of Jews in Germany began.

Speaking at a virtual ceremony marking the International Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holocaust, Dr Butter said the events that unfolded with the storming of Capitol Hill showed that democracy is vulnerable and we cannot take anything for granted.

It is up to us, the people, to preserve and protect our democratic institutions and our Constitution, she said, which is why she believes everyone in the United States should be informed of what is happening. passed during the Holocaust, from those who survived. he.

We have this responsibility to be active citizens, to face hatred and to deal with violations of our democracy and in this way it can be preserved and protected, she said.

Heartbreaking Account

Dr Butter recounted how his family fled to Amsterdam to escape the Nazis, but just two years later the Nazis invaded the Netherlands and the persecution of Jews intensified.

We were deported to two concentration camps, she said. First a German concentration camp in Holland, then in Bergen-Belsen in Germany because my father had managed to apply for Ecuadorian passports thinking it might save our lives.

After a trying year in Bergen-Belsen, their Ecuadorian passports allowed them to be included in a Nazi-administered prisoner exchange program.

But then unfortunately my father passed away on the train to Switzerland and when we got to Switzerland my mother and brother were hospitalized immediately, she recalls.

A painful separation

Separated from her family, the 14-year-old was sent to a refugee camp in Algiers for almost a year, before arriving in the United States in 1945.

I was separated from my mother and brother for eighteen months before we met in New York to start a new life, she said. Since then I have lived in the United States and have been fortunate enough to take advantage of so many opportunities.

Speak

Dr Butter acknowledged that it took 40 years for him to follow the advice of Elie Wiesel, who saw providing testimony and testifying as the duty of all survivors.

Since the late 1980s, she has been teaching students about the Holocaust and the lessons she learned during those traumatic years, affirming the need to never become indifferent to what is happening here and now.

We have to go on and be awake and act, she said. It is very easy to immerse yourself in everyday life, but there is a lot going on around us and it is really important to express yourself.

From the Holocaust

According to Israeli professor Yehuda Bauer, the Holocaust was an unprecedented genocide due to its global form.

Jews were destined to be wiped out all over the world, not just in Europe, he said.

The professor warned that this is a precedent that can be repeated, so when we deal with atrocious mass hate crimes today, with genocides today, we must start from the Holocaust, not just for ourselves. remember, but to act in accordance with the history we are witnessing. of.

We must remember this and act in accordance with the lessons we have learned from it, stressed Professor Bauer.

Satellite on Jewish History

Ari Folman, who also spoke at the online commemoration day, is the son of Holocaust survivors who met and married in the Lodz ghetto.

His award-winning animated documentary Waltz with Bashir tells the story of the ghetto in September 1942, where for three days 15,000 Jewish children were deported to concentration camps never to return.

Mr Folman quoted the very last sentence of the film in which an old Holocaust survivor from d said: Once we are all gone from this world, all Holocaust survivors, the point of view that would be taken , looking at the events, will be so far away – it will be like watching from a satellite on Jewish history during World War II.

He said that was the reason he devoted eight years of his life to finding new dimensions, new ways of telling stories regarding the Holocaust.

He said that for him it was comics and animation that could be used for educational purposes all over the world to keep history alive.

