UK: Boris Johnson heads to Scotland amid calls for independence | News | DW





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Scotland on Thursday as support for a second independent referendum increased in Scotland.

Scotland, which makes up the northernmost part of Britain, opposed independence in 2014. However, ties have been tense after Brexit voted to leave the European Union in 2016.

Most Scots voted to stay in the EU, distinguishing them from Britain, where the whole voted to leave.

The coronavirus pandemic has also damaged the relationship between the two neighbors.

The anti-autonomous administration has a great say in directing Scotland’s own response and has often taken a stand against London’s central government.

“During this epidemic, cooperation across the UK is exactly what the Scots would expect, and it’s something I’ve been focusing on,” Johnson said.

Where did Johnson visit?

Johnson, who visited the lab at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, claims that Scotland is benefiting from a way that the Conservative government can get the vaccine quickly.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in Scotland to highlight the UK’s vaccination push.

Critics say the prime minister is doing politics at a time when Britain is in a tight blockade due to the massive resurgence of the virus.

Former Scotland Minister Nicolas Ster said Johnson’s visit was “not required” under current closing rules.

But Johnson’s close ally, Michael Gove, argued that the prime minister’s visit was “absolutely essential.” Johnson has to make sure the country’s vaccine launch is working properly.

It is very important that the Scottish and British governments work together to support the rollout and see what can be done to improve. “I told the BBC.

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labor Party, was supported by Johnson.

I am with the prime minister on this matter. “He told radio station LBC. It’s important to travel to see what’s going on on the ground.

How likely is Scotland’s independence?

Sturgeon hopes that the SNP’s strong performance in the May parliamentary election will empower her to hold a second referendum.

Scotland voted 55% to 45% negative for independence in the 2014 referendum. However, a recent poll showing Scotland will be voting to leave the union in a relaunch.

kmm/rt (Reuters, AFP)

