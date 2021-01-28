US economy slows sharply as pandemic resurfacesExBulletin





A “store closed” sign is displayed in a Los Angeles store on July 16, 2020. The US economy has slowed sharply in the last three months of the year compared to the previous quarter as the pandemic resurfaced. Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images .

The country’s economic engine has slowed significantly in recent months, amid a winter wave of coronavirus infections.

The Commerce Department reported on Thursday that the country’s gross domestic product grew just under 1% in October, November and December, a sharp downgrade from the previous three months. On an annualized basis, the economy grew 4% in the fourth quarter.

GDP was 2.5% lower at the end of the year than at the start. Economic activity plunged in March and April when the pandemic took hold. The economy made a partial comeback in summer and early fall, before weakening in the last three months of the year.

Forecasters expect stronger economic growth this year, if the new vaccination campaign is successful in bringing the pandemic under control.

“There is nothing more important to the economy today than getting vaccinated,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve underscored the pandemic’s drag on economic activity in a statement Wednesday, while renewing its pledge to keep interest rates close to zero for an extended period.

“We’re a long way from a full recovery,” Powell said.

Key sectors such as leisure and hospitality have been hit hard by the winter outbreak of the pandemic. Ben Herzon, senior economist at IHS Markit, said if it hadn’t been for the $ 900 billion bailout Congress passed in the last weeks of December, the economy might have started 2021 with a double dip recession.

The 1% growth rate in the fourth quarter is a significant slowdown from the previous three months, when GDP grew by almost 7.5%. This follows a sharp drop of almost 9% in the second quarter.

(The Commerce Department typically reports quarterly changes in GDP at annualized rates, which exaggerates fluctuations, both upward and downward. Measured on an annualized basis, third-quarter GDP increased by 33. 4% after a drastic contraction of 31.4% in the second trimester.)

“We had a really good third quarter and then things started to lose steam a bit,” Herzon said.

Restaurants and in-person entertainment businesses like movie theaters have been hit the hardest in the last three months of the year, as a winter wave of coronavirus infections and deaths has made consumers nervous about go out. The leisure and hospitality segment of the economy lost nearly 500,000 jobs in December.

Other segments of the economy have fared better. Manufacturing and residential construction continue to rebound after their pandemic crisis, and consumption of goods is higher now than it was before the coronavirus hit.

“There are a few strengths,” Herzon said. “It’s just that services, which are a huge part of the economy, are really struggling to get back to where they were.”

With COVID-19 still killing around 4,000 Americans every day, economic activity is expected to remain subdued over the next few months. But if the new vaccines are successful in stopping the pandemic, the economy is poised for a strong recovery in the second half of this year.

The International Monetary Fund expects the US economy to grow 5.1% in 2021 and to match its pre-pandemic level in the second half of the year.

However, with any prediction comes a number of question marks: How smoothly will the vaccine roll out? What is the impact of new coronavirus variants? And how much more will consumers spend once the pandemic is under control?

Americans who have continued to work during the pandemic have amassed an additional $ 1.3 trillion in savings over the past year, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. This could give a significant boost to the economy, if and when they decide to spend it.

“You probably won’t get more haircuts than you otherwise would,” Herzon said. “But maybe people are really tired of staying at home, and they will go out to eat more than they otherwise would have.”

Additional fuel could come from the federal government if Congress approves another round of $ 1,400 relief checks, or other parts of President Biden’s proposed $ 1.9 trillion program to save the economy.

A surge in demand for airline tickets and restaurant reservations that suddenly exceeds supply could trigger a price hike.

But the Federal Reserve isn’t too concerned that short-term price hikes will lead to soaring inflation.

“We’re going to be patient,” said Powell. “Expect us to wait and not react if we see small ones and what we would most likely consider transient effects on inflation.”

