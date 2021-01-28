British Music Industry Furious Over Licensing Fees For Live Streaming Events | music





The music industry group criticized the Performing Rights Association (PRS) after charging a licensing fee for a small live-streaming gig that said it would not put some grassroots artists in their pockets.

Paid-entry live streaming shows have become an essential source of income for many musicians during the coronavirus pandemic. Laura Marling and Dua Lipa attracted millions of viewers on the Studio 2054 show in November to an emerging performance playing in a struggling venue. How to raise a charity fund.

In December, PRS offered a tariff between 8% and 17% for gross revenue for live streaming events, a significant increase over the typical 4.2% gross revenue for in-person performances. This applies retroactively to live streams that took place earlier in the year. An open letter from the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) and Music Managers Forum (MMF), signatures including representatives of Lipa, Liam Gallagher and Arctic Monkeys, urged a review.

PRS now implements these tariffs and has announced a new flat rate for live streaming shows with gross income less than 500. Event organizers with up to 250 people pay PRS 22.50 and VAT regardless of whether they exceed that number. The fees for shows that earn between 251 and 500 are doubled.

For typical offline shows, the venue or promoter will deduct the PRS fee from the artist payment. However, the artist himself is often the host of small live streaming performances, participates in the venue and arranges ticket sales.

A PRS spokesman said that only PRS and international community members represented by the royalty collection agency, or performers playing the work of PRS members, should be licensed. Many grassroots composers are not registered with the PRS to pay royalties. According to MVT (Music Venue Trust) analysis, only 27% of artists playing in small venues are members.

The PRS denied that the artist would be removed from the pocket, saying the shortfall of 22.50 would be covered by royalties.

Mark Davyd, CEO of MVT, predicted that the move would be shameful to the Guardian and that the grassroots artist’s live streaming shows would eventually cease. It is a tax in crisis for those who need money. There is no place or promoter making money [from live-streamed gigs] It is for artists or charities they are interested in.

A PRS spokesperson said it was not intended to prevent artists, who are mostly PRS members, from making money on online concerts, but rather to allow non-performing members such as composers and composers to share the value that they create online live. Concerts using their work.

Laura Maling performs live streaming at the Vienna Union Chapel in London on June 6, 2020. Photo: Ron Thompson / Redfern

They made it clear that small events would not be subject to retroactive payments. Future members and others know exactly the cost of the PRS license, which allows them to properly price their ticketed events.

David Martin, CEO of FAC and Annabella Coldrick, chief executive of MMF, urged the PRS to stop acting unilaterally and enforce a waiver that allows performers-writers to reject such fees.

The news comes during Independent Places Week (IVW), an annual event celebrating grassroots music venues across the country. The MVT has estimated that more than 400 small locations in the UK are at risk of permanent closure. IVW founder Sybil Bell has prevented PRS from getting more contact with our community due to these cumbersome new licenses and urged the tariff to be withdrawn.

Many people in the artist community, who are beneficiaries of the PRS license fee, are also against this new license, which comes without promised consultation with the affected people. Like us, they desperately understand that the live music community is an ecosystem that everyone must thrive in order to survive.

In response to the PRS announcement, Bradford’s Mill canceled the remaining IVW show to raise money for charity.

After nearly all live shows in the UK were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mills owners switched the venue to a live streaming stage and provided live streaming facilities to another venue under the name The Mill.TV.

Mill Director Jim Mitcham told Guardian that the PRS timing was outrageous.

We’ve already paid for limited online broadcast licenses and venue licenses from them, so we’re not sure if we can continue to run into this extra charge that we couldn’t explain in advance.

Mills live streaming ventures started for love, not money, Mitcham said. The margins are too tight. You don’t make money with live streaming.

Over the past year, he has estimated that he has paid thousands of dollars to struggling performers and technical staff. Weve has crew members who work for free to support musicians, or artists who work for free to support places. Great moral support and people gathered to help each other. They are doing it to survive and the rug was pulled from under it.

