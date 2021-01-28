British Team, Toronto Winter Station Contest





UK and Austria-based Aleksandra Belitskaja, Ben James of’mixed-reality design studio iheartblob’ and ARc de Blob of Shaun McCallum, From Small Beginnings of UK-based brothers Jack Leather and Charlie Leather studying architecture and working on the current set. Design and Asif Kahn Studio respectively were selected as winners of the contest.

The 7th annual Winter Stations competition sought out a proposal for a temporary structure to attract winter visitors. Concepts were needed to respond to the topic of refugees and to reflect the many challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. This competition has received more than 400 entries.

The winners were originally scheduled to be showcased at an outdoor social street exhibition held between February 15 and March 31, 2020 at Kew Beach and Woodbine Beach, at the west end of the Torontos Beaches district overlooking Lake Ontario.

However, the installation was delayed until the Covid-19 lock limit was lifted. The organizers say they are working with local officials on the timing of the process.

The winning plan is attached to the existing lifeguards on the beach and is expected to withstand harsh weather and potential night vandalism.

Contest organizer and founder of RAW Design, Roland Rom Colthoff, said: We are continuing to work with city officials on the planning of the exhibition, keeping in mind our desperate need for safety.

Our plans and emergencies are in place and we are working hard to start installing sometime this year. If that means postponing events until restrictions are eased, we may need to call them Spring Stations and bring a safe outdoor experience to our city.

The Torontos Beaches district stretches from Victoria Park Avenue to Coxwell Avenue. It is popular with tourists, swimmers and volleyball players during the summer months, but it gets less busy when the cold weather comes.

The proposal had to be viable within the construction budget C$15,000, which cost C$5,000 for materials and C$10,000 for labor including taxes. The submissions were also expected to take into account social distance and include ways to interact with the structure without touching the surface.

Edinburgh-based SUHUHA’s Sensesby Charlie Sutherland’s kaleidoscope is one of several concepts chosen for the 2020 division of the popular annual committee.

Other previous winners of the contest, which first started in 2014, include UK-based Kien Pham’s Obstacle, Portugal’s Joo Arajo Sousa and Joana Correia Silva Arquitectura’s The Beacon, Londons DM_Studio’s Driftwood Throne, and FFLO’s Sauna Ice Bath.

2021 Winter Stations Winner

Aleksandra Belitskaja, Ben James and Shaun McCallum, ARc de Blob in Austria/UK

The ARc de Blob is a colorful landmark in the Woodbine Beach landscape of direction, interaction and haven. These architectural objects creatively blend physical materials with the ability to interact and connect digitally through mixed reality apps. The installation creates an amazing virtual world, a figurative haven where we can interact, connect and play. Physical form refers to symbolic architectural compositions and elements. It contrasts with the colorful materials and patterns that create a warm and friendly shelter. The arch itself serves as a frame for the virtual portal/shelter seen in Mixed Reality, the space of a new digital world. It is a creative environment designed for visitors to play and interact together in digital and physical spaces. Ultimately, this piece is an evolving mix of digital art and physical architecture that creates an interesting interaction between these realities.

Small Beginnings by Jack Leather and Charlie Leather, UK

Great Outdoors has been a place where unexpectedly many people have found comfort in the last 12 months. Like no other, great pleasure was found in returning to more holistic roots. From Small Beginnings hopes to capture this movement while providing a platform and space to accommodate new opportunities in the future. Shelves embracing the forest of the future allow visitors to meet strangers from a safe distance or simply enjoy a quiet reflective place to find refuge from the harsher elements. As you approach the outside, the smudged and grayish wood is in stark contrast to the vibrant spruce seedlings that don’t affect the elements. Only by entering the seating and standing space of the installation reveals a brighter interior. It symbolizes opportunities arising from challenging times like the past year. We are all at the beginning of the tour like seedlings that can be replanted locally once the exhibition is over.

The Epitonium by M Yengiabad, Shahed M Yengiabad, Elaheh M Yengiabad, Alemeh M Yengiabad and Mojtaba Anoosha, Iran

Throughout history, mankind has always strived to learn and inspire in nature to engage in new experiences and provide better and more efficient lives for themselves and others. In fact, nature is a source of inspiration for architects, artists, investors and scientists. Nature is our starting point and destination. Nature includes buildings, components, and building materials, as well as external environments such as clouds, trees, seas, mountains, and animals. In addition to creating two-dimensional graphics by building structures from nature into human-friendly forms, architecture also has thickness, depth and volume. Thus, architecture can complement nature and become part of it.

Epitonium creates a beautiful and functional landscape. The creation of this idea makes the nature shelter a haven. The design of this structure is inspired by epitonium, a type of seashell, and the structure is very harmonious with its location.

THROBBER by Heidundgriess-Alexandra Grie and Jorel Heid, Germany

The reasons people seek refuge are as diverse as the people themselves. But they all have one thing in common. Walk-in installation THROBBER consists of 10 small shelters. These trapezoidal rooms are arranged side by side with each other, each one is monochromatic, but in combination, they form the color spectrum of the rainbow. The color decreases to gray inside the installation. In aerial view, the shelter forms a pounding shape. Anyone who has used a computer program or digital device (often while waiting) knows this icon. Because you have superior behavior, they force you to wait. This icon is adopted from digital to the real world as a symbol representing a state of active experience of time, a place of transition, where different perspectives, longings, hopes and motivations are combined. The gorgeous installation invites you to recognize each other’s similarities and connections despite individual differences.

Sheridan College Winners: Colin Laplante, Grace Im, Ziyu Li, Brayden Popke, Nicole Ruiz, Reem Yunis, Bachelor of Arts and Design Program at Sheridan College

We all need a hug this year. Hugs represent universal desires and provide shelter from the realistic and imagined winds that struck our existence. The flowing form, alluding to a compassionate and humorous character, reaches out to embrace both the rescue tower and the public, protecting everyone from the environment and standing calmly on the beach in all weather. The neutral white exterior of the form blends in with the winter beach landscape and contrasts with the red/orange interior to settle in a hug while evoking a feeling of protection, comfort and peace.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos