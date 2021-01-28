Republicans in Congress face a dilemma in controversies surrounding Cheney and Greene





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The deep divisions shaking the U.S. Republican Party have become clear this week in controversies over Reps Liz Cheney and Marjorie Taylor Greene – two politicians with little in common beyond their working rhetoric.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a ‘Trump Won’ face mask as she arrives on the House floor to be sworn in as the newly elected member of the 117th House of Representatives in Washington, USA, January 3, 2021. REUTERS / Erin Scott / Pool / File Photo

Republicans in the House of Representatives were already debating whether to punish Cheney, the party’s No.3 member of the leadership, for voting to impeach Donald Trump when CNN reported Greene in online posts had expressed support for the execution of Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, was the most prominent of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach Trump on incitement to insurgency for his speech urging supporters to fight and attend Congress on January 6 . Pro-Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill as lawmakers certified Joe Bidens’ election victory.

Cheney accused Trump of treason in a statement many House Democrats cited when voting for impeachment.

Greene, a first-term Georgian MP who has voiced support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, took office to defend Trump and go after Democrats for everything from impeachment votes to installing metal detectors to the bedroom door to the bedroom.

In a Twitter post, Greene did not specifically address the details of the CNN report, but said some of his social media posts did not represent my point of view. She accused CNN of writing another bestselling article about me, focusing on my time before I ran for political office.

By choosing which to scold or support, Republicans can send a signal as to whether they want to step away from the Trump era or overtake.

Considering everything that’s going on, they’re all scared – for very good reasons, said Doug Heye, former Republican aide, including former Republican Majority House leader Eric Cantor.

If Republicans strike back at Cheney for his impeachment vote, but leave Greene unharmed, there will have to be a very long explanation of what Republicans hope to accomplish now as well as in the years to come, Heye said.

Greene had already gained notoriety during his congressional campaign last year for his interest in QAnon, which advances the baseless claim that prominent Democrats are part of a pedophile cabal.

FAMILY MEETING

Heye said many Republicans privately admit they are exhausted by Trump’s inflammatory language, the nepotism he has brought to the White House and for-profit businesses; all these things that Republicans would never allow an Obama or a Clinton to get away with.

Tensions between Cheney and some of her Conservative colleagues could escalate on Thursday when Republican Representative Matt Gaetz is due to appear in Cheyenne, Wyoming, home state of Cheneys, where he plans to castigate her for voting to impeach Trump.

I think we need to embrace the spirit and style of President Trump, Gaetz told reporters on Monday.

Republicans are expected to address the Cheneys revolt at a family reunion, as Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy framed this week. But toppling Cheney, 54, is a multi-step process and some Republican House aides, who have asked not to be identified, believe there isn’t enough support to punish her.

Cheney, who declined interview requests, backed Trump’s impeachment after Republican leaders decided not to pressure members to vote against.

While McCarthy has said Trump was responsible for the mob that attacked the Capitol and told Fox News its members can tolerate differences of opinion, more recently he has criticized Cheney for not being a team player .

I guess Cheney will continue to come under heavy fire from within the Republican ranks, said Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Policy at the University of Virginias.

Longer term, however, Cheney could actually benefit from his bold words calling for impeachment, especially if the Trumps star goes missing, Sabato said.

A Republican congressional aide described her as an uncompromising pragmatist.

She makes no sense and isn’t afraid to play the ball, the assistant said. Cheney has earned a reputation for running an effective board of directors that meets the needs of members, the assistant said.

As for Cheney, whose Twitter feed says the world needs more cowboys, she has stood firm, telling reporters I’m not going anywhere.

Reporting by Richard Cowan, additional reporting by Steve Holland; Edited by Scott Malone and Grant McCool

