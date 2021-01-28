COVID-19: UK Records Another 1,239 Virus-Related Deaths and 28,680 New Cases | UK news





The UK reported another 1,239 COVID-related deaths and 28,680 new virus cases.

According to recent government statistics, 7.45 million people have now been vaccinated against the coronavirus for the first time.

The number of COVID-19 cases was 37,892 reported last Thursday, down nearly 10,000 a week ago.

The number of virus-related deaths registered today was a bit small, only 51 a week ago.

Today’s figures indicate that the UK has recorded 103,126 deaths and 3,743,734 confirmed cases since the outbreak.

Real-time COVID updates in the UK and around the world

The government has almost half reached 15 million shots targeting the first dose by mid-February.

This means that everyone in the top 4 priority groups has a basic level of protection against viruses.

These groups are:

Nursing homes and staff 80+ and frontline health and social workers 75+ 70+ and clinically extremely vulnerable, excluding pregnant women and children under 16

The government has also pledged that all adults in the UK will be vaccinated by the fall.

Delays in vaccine launch occur continuously between leaders and pharmaceutical companies.

The EU condemned the “unacceptable” shortage of shipments after the company revealed that AstraZeneca could only supply 40% of its promised capacity to the block.

Pfizer has also warned of delays while boosting production at European plants, but British ministers insist that this will not affect their ability to achieve the goal.

However, the EU has threatened to impose strict controls on all coronavirus vaccines produced within the block, which will affect both Pfizer and AstraZeneca supplies.

During the three days, Sky News hosts a series of special programs investigating the UK’s response to the pandemic.

Watch the COVID Crisis: Learn Lessons on February 9th, 10th and 11th at 8pm

