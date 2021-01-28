Variant of the South African virus detected in the United States for the first time





by: Michelle Liu and Mike Stobbe / AP

Posted: January 28, 2021 / 12:00 PM EST / Updated: January 28, 2021 / 12:00 PM EST

Close-up photo of female scientist holding laboratory pipette and blood sampling tube for covid-19 in the laboratory. She wears a protective suit, laboratory glasses, a surgical mask and surgical gloves. Selective focus on the tube. Shot with a full frame mirrorless camera.

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) A new variant of the coronavirus identified in South Africa was found in the United States for the first time, with two cases diagnosed in South Carolina, state health officials said Thursday.

The arrival of this burgeoning variant in other countries “is an important reminder to all South Carolinians that the fight against this deadly virus is far from over,” said Dr Brannon Traxler, interim director of the DHEC Public Health, in a press release. Although more COVID-19 vaccines are on the way, stocks are still limited. Each of us must re-engage in the struggle recognizing that we are all on the front lines now. We are all in there.

Viruses are constantly changing, with variants of the coronavirus circulating around the world, but scientists are primarily concerned with the emergence of three of them. Other variants first reported in the UK and Brazil have already been confirmed in the US. The researchers believe these three variants could spread more easily and predicted it was only a matter of time before they appeared here.

In addition, scientists last week reported preliminary but disturbing signs that some of the recent mutations may modestly reduce the effectiveness of two current vaccines, although they pointed out that the vaccines still protect against the disease. And there are signs that some of the new mutations could interfere with tests for the virus and reduce the effectiveness of some treatments.

The coronavirus has already sickened millions of people and killed more than 400,000 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

While some European countries conduct extensive genetic testing to detect these variants, scientists in the United States quickly tried to do more and they are spotting these seemingly more contagious variants as they do.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported at least 315 cases of the UK-discovered variant to the US. These reports come from at least 28 states and health officials believe it could become the dominant strain in the United States by March. This variant has been reported in at least 70 countries.

Moderna claims vaccine protects against virus variants, introducing booster

The first U.S. case of the variant found in Brazil was announced earlier this week by health officials in Minnesota. He was someone who had recently visited this South American nation. This version of the virus has appeared in more than half a dozen countries.

The variant first found in South Africa was detected in October. Since then, it has been found in at least 30 other countries.

Some tests suggest that the South African and Brazilian variants may be less sensitive to antibody drugs or the antibody-rich blood of COVID-19 survivors, which help people fight the virus.

Health officials are also concerned that if the virus changes enough, people could contract COVID-19 a second time.

President Joe Biden reinstated COVID-19 travel restrictions on Monday for most non-U.S. Travelers from Brazil, the UK and South Africa. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises Americans not to travel at this time.

