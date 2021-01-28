COVID-19: UK Travel Add More Countries to’Red List’ | Political news





Traveling from the UAE, Burundi and Rwanda to the UK is banned as the government has taken additional steps to stop the spread of the COVID strain first discovered in South Africa.

Non-British or Irish passengers who entered or transited the country in the last 10 days from 1pm on Friday will no longer be able to enter the UK.

British and Irish nationals or other nationals who may reside in the UK may enter the country, but must self-isolate for 10 days at home.

There is no option to shorten the quarantine period with a COVID test negative.

All travel exemptions in general, including business trips, do not apply.

In addition, direct airliner flights are banned in the UAE, consisting of seven emirates including Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

As part of the action, all arrivals arriving 10 days prior to arrival in the UAE, Burundi or Rwanda from 4 am on Friday will be immediately self-quarantined with their families and will be unavailable. A “release test” plan to shorten the quarantine period.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps warned, “Passengers must still have proof of their voice tests and must fill out the passenger locating form prior to arrival, otherwise they may be fined £500 for each.”

The government said it has decided to add three more countries to the UK’s travel “red list” because of concerns that the South African variant could spread to the UAE, Burundi and Rwanda.

Currently, there are 33 countries in the “red list”, which includes all countries in South America and most of southern Africa and Portugal.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced that British citizens and residents returning from’red-listed’ countries would soon be required to quarantine for 10 days in government-provided accommodations such as hotels.

The government has yet to say when the hotel quarantine plan will take effect, and details of the new border action will be released next week.

Dubai is a popular destination for British vacationers looking for winter sunshine.

Interior Minister Priti Patel in a statement to the House of Representatives Wednesday reinforced the government’s message that “people should not travel” during the current lockdown restrictions.

In criticism of the social media “influencer” leaving abroad, Patel told lawmakers, “Even in St. Pancras, people were skiing and awakening. This is clearly unacceptable.

“In social media, I see a lot of influencers showing off where in the world they belong, mostly in the sun.

“Going on vacation is not an exemption and people have to stay home.”

