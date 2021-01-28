Coronavirus variant in South Africa detected in the United States





South Carolina health officials said on Thursday they had identified two people infected with a variant of the coronavirus first detected in South Africa and who could escape some treatment.

The two adults have not traveled to South Africa and are not connected to each other, authorities said, suggesting that the variant, known as B.1.351, is potentially circulating in the community.

The discovery means that the three variants of concern recently identified by scientists around the world have now been found in the United States, a result public health scientists expected in light of international travel and highly transmissible nature. of Covid-19.

The South African variant has been found in over 30 countries, including the United Kingdom and Belgium.

Scientists are rushing to determine how well Covid-19 vaccines and drugs work against the new variants. Preliminary research suggests that the effects of mutations on vaccine effectiveness are modest, but that some treatments known as monoclonal antibodies may not work as well against the South African variant.

As new coronavirus variants sweep the world, scientists are rushing to understand just how dangerous they could be. WSJ explains. Illustration: Alex Kuzoian / WSJ

South Carolina health officials said they were notified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of a case of strain B.1.351 in their state on Wednesday, before separately identifying a second case in another part. of State.

South Carolina has been randomly testing Covid-19 test samples since June for possible mutations, health officials said.

The arrival of the new variant is an important reminder to all South Carolinians that the fight against this deadly virus is far from over, said Dr Brannon Traxler, the state’s acting director of public health. Each of us must re-engage in the struggle recognizing that we are all on the front lines now.

Monitoring of Covid-19 variants

The CDC said it was studying the South African variant. There is no evidence yet that the strain causes more serious disease, but preliminary data suggests that, like the variant first found in the UK, it may be more transmissible than the more common strains, l ‘agency.

The CDC has recommended Americans avoid international travel. All overseas air passengers must now show airlines a negative Covid-19 test result or proof of recovery before boarding a flight to the United States, the agency said.

The CDC’s recommendations to slow the spread of masks, stay at least 6 feet from each other, avoid crowds, ventilate indoor spaces, and wash hands often will also prevent the spread of this variant, the agency said.

CDC and labs nationwide are stepping up surveillance for new variants.

Dr Anthony Fauci, senior medical adviser to President Biden, said current Covid-19 vaccines should still be effective against newer variants of the virus, and the United States could approach some degree of normalcy by then. fall if most of the country was vaccinated by the summer. Photo: Al Drago / Zuma Press

Laboratories have identified at least 315 cases in 28 US states of a variant first identified in the CDC’s UK modelers’ project that it will likely become the dominant strain in the US by the end of March if measures to public health are not taken to slow it down.

Minnesota public health officials said earlier this week that they had found a case of Covid-19 caused by a variant first identified in Brazil. The person fell ill in the first week of January following a trip to Brazil.

A laboratory study by Pfizer Inc. found that mutations in variants from South Africa and the UK had only small impacts on the efficacy of antibodies generated by its Covid-19 vaccine. The results are preliminary and were published Wednesday on an online server that publishes scientific papers before they are peer reviewed.

Moderna Inc. said this week that its Covid-19 vaccine appears to protect against the new variants. But the company said as a precaution it would test a booster and develop a new vaccine targeting the variant first found in South Africa.

Preliminary research in South Africa showed that the new variant was either fully resistant to antibodies from a previous infection or the antibodies were much less able to stop the virus.

Eli Lilly & Co. said the South African variant appears to be resistant to treatment with the Covid-19 monoclonal antibodies it makes, but scientists say a drug consisting of a cocktail of monoclonal antibodies made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. should always be effective because only one of its two antibodies is affected by the variant.

Laboratory tests on the effectiveness of antibodies produced in response to infection or vaccine only give researchers a partial picture of immunity, said Vineet Menachery, virologist in the medical branch of the University of Texas , who studies coronavirus variants and was one of the co-authors of the new Pfizer study. The human immune system responds to changes [in the virus] as well as. It is constantly evolving, he says. If people were re-infected, which seems to be rare so far, their immune systems should be able to attack new versions of the virus and develop immunity against them, he added.

The first lab tests scientists do to assess the susceptibility of variants to the immune system usually don’t assess defenses beyond antibodies that can help the body fend off pathogens, he and others have said.

The South African variant has mutations in the proteins on the surface of the virus that are important in helping it infiltrate cells. One particular mutation is in the spike protein, which attaches to another protein on the surface of human cells, Dr. Menachery said. The spike protein is a key target for antibodies, in part because it is exposed and easy to reach, he said.

Write to Betsy McKay at [email protected] and Daniela Hernandez at [email protected]

