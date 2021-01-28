Violation of the right to peaceful assembly in the Russian Federation: a British statement





Mrs. Chairman,

Like many other participating countries, Britain is expressing deep concern over the detention of thousands of peaceful protesters and journalists in Russia on January 23rd. We urge Russia to comply with its national and international obligations and to free those who are arbitrarily detained in order to exercise the right of peaceful assembly.

Peaceful protests, like free and independent media, are an important part of any democratic society. Violent repression of the police’s right to express an individual’s opinion is unacceptable. These events confirm the ongoing negative pattern of shrinking space for opposition parties, civil society, human rights defenders and independent voices in Russia.

Mrs. Chairman,

At the Standing Committee last week, we raised concerns about Alexey Navalny’s detention of political motives. His treatment and continued detention are another example of the shrinking democratic space and deteriorating human rights in Russia.

In Astana in 2010, all OSCE participating countries reaffirmed all OSCE principles and commitments without exception, emphasizing that we are responsible for our citizens and that our commitment is a matter of legitimate concern for all participating countries. Therefore, we do not agree with any suggestion that the events of January 23 or that Navalny’s continued detention is an internal matter in the Russian Federation. This is a concern of all OSCE participants, including the UK, and we will continue to support human rights protection and fundamental freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly throughout the OSCE region, including Russia.

Mrs. Chairman,

Once again, we urge Russia to demonstrate its commitment to international obligations, including its commitments at OSCE, to free citizens detained during peaceful protests and to release Navalny without delay.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos