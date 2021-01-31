



Now Britain has left the European Union. For the first time in 50 years, we have the opportunity to direct our own trade policies and uphold the values ​​that matter to us as a country.

London: Rarely is a government with an 80 majority nearing defeat as last week in a trade law amendment to prevent free trade agreements with massacre countries. The amendment, already passed in the second Senate of the British Parliament, was defeated in the Senate with just 11 votes in the Senate, and a British court would have been able to issue an advisory genocide ruling for the government to consider. Action is needed because existing international mechanisms have failed when concluding trade deals with countries accused of genocide. The UN has not consistently admitted genocide until it’s too late to act, and Britain is at risk of failing its commitments under the Genocide Convention. The United Nations and the Security Council are paralyzed, especially with the immediate denial of referrals to the International Criminal Court, which the intolerant countries did not agree with. If we outsource our decisions on genocide to international courts, we must accept that foreign countries will always veto our decisions. Now the UK has left the European Union, and for the first time in 50 years we own the trade policy and support the values ​​that are important to us as a country. Encouraging countries to advocate international human rights obligations should be a key factor in building our global UK. As the former Supreme Justice has pointed out, the amendment would have filled the gaps that the UN Convention had left open. The amendment will return authority to British courts and give victims of genocide an opportunity to seek justice. This is important because genocide is unique and more criminal than all crimes and therefore requires exceptional response. Genocide is the systematic and intentional destruction of an entire person, culture, heritage and identity. It is an attempt to rewrite history as if these people did not exist. Genocide decisions are of course the highest standards as they are the most heinous of all crimes, and charges like this may include current treatment of ethnic and religious minorities such as the Uyghurs of China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR). There are validated reports on state-sponsored programs for mass acceptance of reeducation camps, forced infertility, 85% reduction in population size, and the export of goods produced by slave labor. These actions seem to be characteristic of genocide, but they are not decisions made by politicians, but for courts. The Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and Asian Minister have all stated that the cause of the genocide is a judicial issue. And the government will hesitate to disseminate the term without proper legal decision. However, they are reluctant to trust our courts world-renowned for the sincerity of this decision and the pursuit of justice; this amendment will clarify which courts in England are held accountable without undermining the sovereignty of Parliament. A spokesman for the monarchy’s government confirmed that Congress would continue to maintain sovereignty after the amendment was passed to the monarchy. Concerns that the courts may revoke trade deals or give them too much power are also unfounded. The court’s preliminary decision on genocide will be advisory and will not tie the hands of the government or parliament together. The government can ignore it if it wishes, and even if the court considers the genocide allegation, a high level of evidence is required to prevent the court from being surrounded by annoying claims. The mechanism created in the amendment would allow the defendant and the British government to place contradictions in court. There is no statement more powerful than the British value the deal than to make it clear that the UK is not happy with closing the deal. With genocide states. We have left the European Union for a global vision of morality and freedom. The amendment was an opportunity to shed light in the dark for those who live under the yoke of oppression. For those who did not spend a day in court, you were not forgotten. There is something to be adjusted as the amendment goes back to the lord, and we hope the Lord will bring the improved amendment back to the House we believe in. You will get more support. We sent a clear signal that the government could no longer remain passive on charges of genocide. If Britain doesn’t support the victims of genocide, I want to know what will happen again. Sir Iain Duncan Smith is a member of the British Parliament and co-chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China. He previously served as the leader of the British Conservative Party.

