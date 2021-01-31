The coronavirus tests those of us with anxiety. We need to have mental health help available when the pandemic ends.





The pandemic has put us all to the test. Those who suffer from certain mental illnesses, especially forms of anxiety, may have faced our greatest fear: uncertainty. Very early on, we heard about new symptoms, new theories about the transmission of the coronavirus and the amazing way it affected some children and even some of those who did not have any underlying health conditions.

For the anxious mind, the development of knowledge was not a comfort but a reminder that there was so much more to be understood about this virus and covid-19, the disease it causes. It’s a relief not to think that we have to wash our groceries, for example. But the new, more contagious variants of the virus mean that our old cloth masks might not be enough.

Each month widened this tension by discovering more, knowing less, wondering what will come next. Sometimes I wonder if I have the coping mechanisms for this ongoing crisis, a crisis that has escalated and has affected more parts of our lives than anyone in recent memory.

Still, many anxious us entered this stressful pandemic with a slight edge. We were already prepared with coping strategies, relationships with therapists, and some understanding of the warning signs of an impending mental illness crisis. No need to tell us about the role the amygdala or stress hormones play in anxiety, we knew how we were wired.

For a while, the decisions on how to carry out daily life were clear. The governors described the protocols. Work and school are gone. Masks emerged as a tangible way to mitigate the risk of exposure, and we could look at a map of the United States and covid and see bright dots of green, indicators of contained spread, and a sign that even harsh areas. affected like New York could have the other side of a power surge.

We are now in the dead of winter. The pandemic is worse and we have less clarity. You won’t find much green anywhere on this map. I hesitate to list the litany of sad facts, knowing that by the time this is published they will already be outdated. But as I type this, the national death toll is over 435,000, new, more contagious mutations of the virus are in the United States, and vaccine distribution is slow and confusing.

A few days ago I stood in the shower and noticed a little lump on my right breast. It was new, I thought, but the flood of panic and catastrophic thoughts was familiar. They have walked through the well-worn pathways of my brain, those that lead to terror and fear. When was my last mammogram? My next appointment with my gynecologist? Was it a cyst? Could it be cancer? How could something happen so suddenly? My mom was 55 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, I’m still too young. Check that area again, I thought to myself. Maybe I was wrong.

This is how obsessive-compulsive disorder starts for me. After years of doing well, my enemy had returned, hovering close to me, looking for a way in. I gave in for a few hours, trying to fix my brain problem, checking the lump, quickly making an appointment with my doctor, and, like I did with my fear of skin cancer, I had asked my husband for reassurance.

There are millions of Americans like me who find themselves battling mental illness, whether it’s anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, substance abuse, or depression at the same time as they push back exposure to a virus, political and economic instability, and the loss of believing that we have a common understanding of truth and goodness in a rational world. We are exhausted, maybe from making so many decisions on so many things with so much to lose if we are wrong. My decisions focus mainly on my children and their protection. But each of us has a heavy responsibility our parents, our spouse, our jobs, our friends, our pets.

I fought my TOC intruder. I saw it for what it was as an anxiety response. I did what I know can help. I put the judgment on physical worry on hold, spoke to my therapist and investigated what was behind the fear, which was making the decision to send my kids back to school in person amid accelerating stress. risk.

This bump? He left, not because of the magical thought but because it was probably a superficial beehive, a stain, who knows? It may seem like a trivial episode. But for those struggling to control their mental illness or addiction disorder, reverting to old patterns or behaviors is dangerous and unsettling. It’s a wake-up call.

My situation has nothing to do with that of many Americans who grow up with trauma, or who face threats simply because of the color of their skin, or those who live with memories of combat or who work in intensive care units during this pandemic. And that doesn’t equal the anxiety experienced by those with a diagnosed physical illness or who have recently lost a parent. But mental illness comes at its own cost to society and to every family.

By some estimates, depression costs the economy more than $ 210 billion a year and more lost workdays and disability than arthritis, asthma, back pain or diabetes. The suffering of individuals and families is harder to measure, but that doesn’t make it any less real.

I’m worried about the coming mental crisis, the one that will arise when the immediate crisis is over. Many experts have warned us about the effects of our current isolation and stress. The past year has shown an increase in drug and alcohol use, with women also showing higher rates of binge drinking. Suicidal ideation has increased. And 60% of young people with severe depression, whose ability to find help can put them on solid trajectories for years to come, do not receive treatment.

For those who suffer from anxiety disorders like mine, whose coping method is worry, the calm after the storm has a different kind of fallout. I imagine this might happen the first time I let my kids go to a slumber party, or visit my parents, or travel by train or plane with strangers. Something will stir the memory of an ancient threat, and panic and fear will set in. It will not be clear where the fear comes from.

When we have that second attack of anxiety, depression, or confusion over the loss of friendships and family that this first attack brought about, what is in place to help?

Some of us may turn to the network of support and tools available to us. A person looking for help for the first time may find it confusing, like me, in part because there are not enough providers for the population who need them. I hope that, as we head into spring and summer and a semblance of a new era, we will make a concerted effort to make mental health a priority. If we can’t get it to the top of our list, it should be a component of everything else, a value that we protect and nurture.

I have an acquaintance, the father of my daughters’ former classmate, who told me about his OCD after reading my article about it. It’s a constant struggle for him and for most of us. Every time he sees me he asks, how are you? Usually I say I’m fine. Then he looks at me, adding a pause that conveys its deep meaning, and he asks again. No how are you

It’s a powerful question when it’s asked so simply and the person asking it really wants to know.

