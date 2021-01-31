Older people in the UK will die if covid vaccine priorities go over to younger core workers | Vaccines and vaccinations





Government immunization advisors have warned that prioritizing vaccinations for key workers such as teachers and police over the next few weeks will inevitably lead to more elderly deaths.

There have been various demands to give specific groups a higher priority in vaccine programs. The Labor Party has urged key workers such as teachers and police to be vaccinated with a group of senior citizens after additional capacities are created and more than 70 get a jab, and some doctors have urged healthcare workers to do a second dose sooner than planned .

However, figures from the expert committee warn that changes in current plans to prioritize people based on age and underlying health condition would unnecessarily lose their lives.

Adam Finn, professor of pediatrics at the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Vaccination (JCVI), advising ministers on vaccine distribution, it could be politically, socially and ethically acceptable to prioritize younger groups over older people at greater risk. Said no.

We found that vaccinating 20 people in a nursing home could save lives. Vaccination to 160 people in their 80s can save lives. But by the time they reach their 60s, they become more than 1,000. If you go down to the teacher or the police, you get access to a 50,000th. Although we recognize that using vaccines in a crisis situation increases your risk of exposure, it is actually a very inefficient way to get into another lobby group with an increased risk of getting sick or dying.

If 200,000 teachers were vaccinated next month, 200,000 would not get vaccinated in their 70s. It will save a few teachers and waste the lives of many in their 70s. We turn our backs on the elderly and say, “It’s too bad. It is politically, socially and ethically unacceptable to say that you just stay home and die.

He said the time will come when ministers want to move away from JCVI, which focuses on hospitalization and death, and target certain key workers in the next phase of the vaccine program.

Everyone over the age of 50 was placed in groups 1-9 in the first phase of the distribution effort and in the groups most susceptible to disease. Another member of JCVI, Maggie Wearmouth, said: Our duty is to protect the most vulnerable members of society as quickly and efficiently as possible. Whenever you vaccinate one person, you deny that opportunity to another person. Vaccine releases for priority groups 1-4 are currently going very well. Moving quickly to groups 5-9 is the best way to protect most groups that ask for priority consideration.

According to a recent opinion poll for observers, nearly 94% of the public believes there should be workers who deserve vaccine priority alongside or above some older people. More than half (54%) supported teacher priority, and a similar percentage (53%) supported police.

