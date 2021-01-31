Two Proud Boys face conspiracy charges over U.S. Capitol riot





Two members of the Proud Boys, a far-right hate group, have been charged with conspiracy over their involvement in the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Federal prosecutors announced on Friday evening the charges against Dominic Pezzola 43, of Rochester, New York and William Pepe 31, of Beacon, New York, claiming they had engaged in a conspiracy to obstruct, influence, obstruct and interfere with law enforcement officers engaged in their official duties in protecting the United States Capitol and its grounds on January 6, 2021.

Pezzola and Pepe are not the first members of an organized far-right group to face conspiracy charges. Three members of the Oath Keepers, a right-wing militia, have also been charged with their participation in the attempted insurgency.

The two Proud Boys had already faced other, less significant charges; at least four other members of their group also face lesser charges, including obstruction of proceedings in Congress. More than 170 other people also faced less serious charges, such as illegal entry and disorderly conduct, for their part in the bloody incident, which left five dead and more than 140 police officers injured. At least two police officers who were present during the siege have since committed suicide.

According to a press release from the Justice Department announcing the charges, Pezzola and Pepe allegedly seized protective equipment from the police, including the short metal barricades erected around the Capitol grounds. Video from the day shows rioters tearing this fence apart, crushing police officers at the Capitol. Another video shows police officers moving barricades themselves.

Pezzola and Pepe are also accused of stealing and stealing property belonging to the Capitol Police. Specifically, Pezzola is accused of stealing a riot shield from a Capitol police officer and later using it to smash a window in the Capitol building; the release notes, he’s apparently pictured doing so in today’s video and photos.

Pepe was arrested on January 12 and Pezzola was arrested on January 15. According to the DOJ press release, the two were also charged with civil unrest; illegally enter regulated buildings or land; and disorderly and disruptive driving in buildings or restricted grounds.

In addition, Pezzola was charged with obstructing official proceedings; other counts of civil unrest and of complicity in civil unrest; theft of personal property in the United States; assault, resist or interfere with certain officers; destruction of government property; and engaging in physical violence in a building or on restricted land.

These charges stem from his alleged theft and misuse of the riot shield. Pezzola was also reportedly among the mob of mostly white men who were led in pursuit by Eugene Goodman, a black Capitol Police officer, who sought to keep insurgents away from lawmakers. The pursuit was captured on video and led to praise and a position of honor at Bidens’ inauguration for Goodman.

Two Montana brothers who also allegedly sued Goodman were charged Friday with nine counts, including destruction of property, related to their role in the siege.

According to the New York Times, Pezzola is a former American sailor and Pepe worked for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Both were affiliated with the Proud Boys, who promote Western culture as a front of racist, xenophobic and anti-Semitic ideologies.

The group has openly and enthusiastically supported former President Donald Trump throughout his tenure, and Trump declined to condemn them and other white supremacist organizations during a debate with current President Joe Biden in October. .

Instead, Trump encouraged the group to step back and be ready. This phrase was taken as an encouragement and almost immediately landed on official merchandise for the group.

In the weeks and months since losing his candidacy for Trump’s re-election, Proud Boys has been a recurring presence at the so-called Stop the Steal protests, which falsely claimed the national election was stolen by Biden’s camp. Some of these protests turned violent, with several people stabbed in Washington, DC and one shot dead in Washington state during rallies in early December that also saw Proud Boys attacking counter-protesters and passers-by, as well. than desecrate black churches.

According to the Times, Pezzola is represented by attorney Michael Scibetta, who said Friday evening that he had not been able to see his client or the federal impeachment documents.

Conspiracy is the most serious accusation the insurgents face so far

Less than a week after the insurgency, federal law enforcement officials vowed that arrests would continue and that the initial charges then limited to things like theft of public property and violent entry were no longer that the beginning.

The indictment of members of hate groups on federal conspiracy charges as opposed to the more easily proven illegal entry and disorderly conduct charges represents a push by the DOJ to keep that promise and to prove that the insurgents collaborated in efforts to break the law.

Generally speaking, federal conspiracy charges can carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison, although that sentence may be compounded by other offenses.

Notably, two people do not need to know of another identity to conspire together, so even participants in an online forum, where real names are not exchanged, can be accused of co-conspirators. Moreover, the specific role that each conspirator was supposed to play does not need to be only proven that a particular federal crime was planned and then happened.

One question to prove a conspiracy case is likely to what extent the January 6 riots were planned in advance.

According to the New York Times, federal investigators found evidence in Pezzolas’ house suggesting he had studied homemade explosives. There is less public evidence against Pepe, and Pepes’ attorney Susanne Brody has declined to comment on the case against Pepe to The Times and CNN.

But there is evidence to support the argument that the action on Capitol Hill was planned in advance. As Recode’s Rebecca Heilweil and Shirin Ghaffary reported, online extremists began to organize for offline action almost immediately after the November 3 presidential election.

On mainstream social media and on the smaller platforms favored by far-right extremists, members of the crowd planned their trips to Washington long before the violence that finally unfolded. And those same services hosted live broadcasts and videos of the insurgency; Pezzola, for example, filmed himself smoking a victory cigar from inside the Capitol.

It will ultimately be up to federal investigators and the court system to determine whether online gossip or even in-person actions on the day of the riot will result in conspiracy convictions. According to court documents reported by the Washington Post, Assistant U.S. Attorney Erik Kenerson described Pezzolas’ actions as showing planning, determination and coordination.

So far, three other people have also been charged with federal conspiracy in connection with the Capitol riots. On Wednesday, the DOJ announced that charges had been laid against Jessica Marie Watkins and Donovan Ray Crowl, both of Champaign County, Ohio; and Thomas Caldwell of Clarke County, Virginia, for conspiracy, obstruction of formal process, destruction of government property and illegal entry into a building or restricted land.

All three are affiliated with Oath Keepers, an anti-government paramilitary organization founded shortly after the election of former President Barack Obama. According to the New York Times, at least 10 other people wearing badges from this far-right group were spotted during the riots.

Watkins and Crowl are also members of an Ohio-based militia, according to the DOJ press release. The three indicted oathkeepers reportedly communicated with each other before and during the attack on the Capitol. They face up to 20 years in prison.

Support Vox explanatory journalism

Every day at Vox, we aim to answer your most important questions and provide you and our audience around the world with information that lets you understand. Voxs’ work touches more people than ever before, but our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism requires resources. Your financial contribution will not be a donation, but it will allow our staff to continue to provide free articles, videos and podcasts to anyone in need. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today, starting at just $ 3.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos