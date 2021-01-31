Higgins leads bipartisan effort to reopen Canada-U.S. Border





More than 20 members of Congress, Republicans and Democrats, signed a letter calling for action on Canada-U.S. Border policy.

BUFFALO, NY More than 20 members of Congress, both Republicans and Democrats, signed a letter calling for action on border policy between the United States and Canada.

“The reason for this letter is a fresh start,” said Congressman Brian Higgins, a Democrat who co-chairs the Northern Border Caucus.

The letter calls for the following actions:

establish a bilateral plan to restore travel; prioritize vaccines and testing for all U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel; allow families to reunite in safety; develop a policy for landowners; and ensuring reciprocal access to transit through boundary waters.

Higgins told 2 On Your Side that he wanted to make sure that all policies available to Canadians will be available to Americans as well.

“We should be able to come up with appropriate protocols that ensure everyone stays safe without denying access to a loved one, family member, property or business,” Higgins said.

Higgins said that with a new administration there has already been progress.

“President Biden, on his third day, issued an executive order directing three of his cabinet secretaries to work on developing a plan within 14 days, which will provide insight for the partial and full reopening of the border. “, explained Higgins.

He added: “My hope is a new beginning, a new day, a new effort to securely open the border between the United States and Canada and, in the meantime, expand the category of what one calls essential travel. “

Congressman Chris Jacobs and Congressman Tom Reed, both Republicans representing western New York City, also signed the letter.

Higgins told 2 On Your Side he’s optimistic the plan will likely be worked out within the next 10 days and set a vision for the border to reopen, both on a full and phased basis.

Read the full letter here.

Read President Biden’s executive order on promoting COVID-19 safety in domestic and international travel here.

