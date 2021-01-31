Family of US entrepreneur kidnapped in Afghanistan urges Biden for release | Voice of America





WASHINGTON – As the Biden administration questions whether it should withdraw the remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan in the coming months, some fear for the fate of an American who could be left behind: a kidnapped contractor believed to be detained by a militant group linked to the Taliban.

On the one-year anniversary of Mark Frerichs kidnapping, family members and other supporters urge the Biden administration not to withdraw additional troops until the Navy veteran is released from captivity.

Frerichs was kidnapped Sunday a year ago while working around the country on engineering projects. US officials believe he is being held by the Haqqani Network, although the Taliban have not publicly acknowledged holding him.

“We are confident that he is still alive and well,” his sister, Charlene Cakora, said in an interview with The Associated Press. “We don’t think he’s dead or injured.”

For American diplomats, Frerichs’ captivity is one piece of a much larger geopolitical puzzle that seeks to balance the return of troops to the country, after a two-decade conflict, with the guarantee of regional peace and stability. Officials in the Biden administration have made it clear that they are reviewing a February 2020 peace deal between the United States and the Taliban, concerned about whether the Taliban is following through on its commitments to reduce violence in Afghanistan.

The Trump administration, which made the release of hostages and detainees a priority, ended without bringing home Frerichs, from Lombard, Ill.. He is one of several Americans for whom the Biden administration inherits responsibility, including journalist Austin Tice, who disappeared in Syria in 2012, and US Navy Trevor Reed and Michigan company executive Paul Whelan, both imprisoned in Russia.

FILE – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives his first press conference on January 27, 2021, at the State Department, a day after taking the oath. (State Department)

It is unclear to what extent, if at all, Frerich’s fate will be complicated by the decline of the US military presence in Afghanistan initiated by the Trump administration. Days before President Joe Biden took office, the Trump administration announced that it had achieved its goal of reducing the number of troops in Afghanistan to around 2,500, as part of a larger plan to withdraw all forces by May.

The Biden administration must determine how to manage this engagement.

New Secretary of State Antony Blinken had his first call Thursday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and told him the administration was reviewing the peace deal. A State Department description of the conversation did not mention Frerichs. Separately, the Pentagon has said that the Taliban’s refusal to honor its commitments to reduce violence in Afghanistan raises the question of whether all US troops will be able to leave by May.

Frerichs supporters are concerned that a withdrawal of military personnel from Afghanistan leaves the United States without the influence it needs to demand his release.

“Further troop withdrawals which are not conditional on the release of the American hostages will probably make their subsequent release more difficult,” wrote the two Democratic Senators from Illinois, Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, in a letter to the ‘AP.

File – Senator Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Speaks on Capitol Hill, Washington, February 14, 2018.

In an interview, Duckworth said she wrote to Biden and Blinken to stress “that this has to be a priority, that we have to bring him home.” She said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had given assurances that any negotiations over the military presence would include a discussion of detainees “as opposed to our unilateral withdrawal from there.”

Representatives of the hostage-advocating James W. Foley Legacy Foundation told new National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in a conversation during the presidential transition period about concerns that Frerichs and Paul Overby, an American writer disappeared in Afghanistan in 2014, was not an adequate priority in discussions with the Taliban, according to the organization’s executive director, Margaux Ewen.

The State Department is offering $ 5 million for information leading to Frerichs’ return.

“US citizen Mark Frerichs spent a year in captivity. We will not stop working until we ensure his safe return,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Frerichs remains in Afghanistan despite a year of steady diplomatic negotiations, including peace talks in November with then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Taliban and Afghan negotiators. The United States and the Taliban signed a peace accord last February, but to the frustration of the family, Frerichs’ return was not a predicate for the deal, even though he had been removed from the weeks earlier.

“I don’t want troops to start packing up and leaving until Mark comes home safe and sound, because I don’t think we really have a leg to stand on once they’re all together. out of there, ”Cakora said. “You don’t leave the Americans behind and I really want to make sure he’s safe at home.

FILE – Zalmay Khalilzad, US envoy for peace in Afghanistan, attends talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar, September 12, 2020.

Blinken told reporters on Wednesday that the Biden administration wanted to examine the deal in detail.

“We need to understand exactly what is in the deal,” he said, before deciding how to proceed. He said the administration had asked Trump’s special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad to stay at work for the sake of continuity.

There have been other internal government discussions in the Trump administration.

The Taliban had called for the release of a fighter jailed for drug trafficking in the United States as part of a larger effort to resolve problems with Afghanistan. The request sparked a dialogue between the State Department and the Justice Department over whether such a release could take place, but it ultimately did not, according to a person familiar with the matter who did not. was not allowed to discuss private discussions and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It is not known whether these conversations will resume in the new administration.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice declined to comment.

