British post-Brexit immigration rules target European homeless people – POLITICO





London EU citizens residing in the UK must apply to reside outside Brexit by June 30th. However, it is unlikely to help vulnerable groups such as rough sleepers, caring children, victims of trafficking and others who do not have enough documentation.

The new UK immigration regulations, which came into force as of December 1, 2020, provide a tough bed to deny or revoke your UK residence permit. The Ministry of Home Affairs has not yet issued official guidance on how to enforce the regulations.

EU citizens who have been granted the right to remain under the UK government’s settlement plan are exempt from the new regulations, but those who do not apply until the end of the June grace period will pass the net. Advocates say the government is using a new immigration system after Brexit to deport sleepers.

According to data from the Integrated Homeless and Information Network (CHAIN) collected by the Homeless Assistance Service, in the first half of 2020, a quarter of all rough sleepers in London were citizens of the European Economic Area, most of them from Poland and Romania.

Barbara Drozdowicz of the Eastern European Resource Center (EERC) said the barriers to settlement status, especially for rough sleepers in Eastern Europe, are overwhelming. The main issues are the lack of regulated employment history and identification required for the application and limited financial means to access support services. She added that some of the clients couldn’t afford the bus fare to make an advisory appointment.

The London Mayor, City Council and Homeless Service criticized the rule change and signed an open letter to the Interior Department in November calling for their reversal.

We believe that these changes to immigration rules are not only illegal, but morally refuted, said Benjamin Morgan, who runs the Rights Project for Homeless EU Immigrants at the Center for Public Interest Law (PILC). The legal challenge for the home office to new regulations. They are also very likely to be counterproductive in light of the government’s intention to reduce harsh sleep.

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry said: For the few migrants who continue to refuse support from government and local authorities and consistently repeat their antisocial behavior, the new immigration reforms could mean they may lose their right to be in the UK.

This will be a last resort, and initially individuals will be asked to leave voluntarily with government support. If they refuse, we may take steps to remove it.

The UK has also expanded the voluntary return system, which provides financial assistance for immigrants to return home from January 1st to include EEA citizens. Now British Europeans are classified as third country nationals.

Trust problem

Advocates think the government is overly harsh. According to CHAIN ​​data, 40% of the rough sleepers surveyed needed mental health support. The confusing lifestyle associated with substance abuse, poor mental health and learning disabilities interferes with the counseling process.

Drozdowicz adds that a tough man struggling with mental health may not be the best advocate of his own interests, and EERC needed four separate appointments to convince one traumatic customer. .

Such fear is not unfounded. Between 2010 and 2016, the Ministry of Home Affairs developed a policy declaring harsh sleep as “abuse” or “misuse” of the EU’s right to freedom of movement, based on which it expelled about 2,000 EEA citizens. PILC successfully challenged this policy in 2017 and was ruled illegal in the High Court.

We were afraid the government would use Brexit to regain some of these policies, and they did, PILCs Morgan said.

He added that there is now a tremendous lack of trust when it comes to the relationship between tough sleepers and homeless services. Charity Mungos and Thames Reach shared the tough sleeper’s personal information and the location of the sleeping place with the immigration squad.

In addition, homeless services, which have been overgrown by the epidemic, are facing a cut in government funding to allow vulnerable people to apply for the right to remain in the UK, Anna Yassin, project manager at the charity Glassdoor, said in a secondary home office. Grants to institutions will end in March, two months before the application deadline for the June settlement plan. The home office gave no indication of further funding.

After granting a stable position, Yassin said access to public funds provided a homeless escape route for some of the most established, tough sleeping people we work with. She added that it reflects previous attempts to set a precedent and eliminate harsh sleepers while groups such as asylum seekers and refugees are protected from changes in the Home Office’s December rules.

We are concerned that these multifaceted attacks by governments will perpetuate a culture of fear of court services that exist to provide protection.

