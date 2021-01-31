Stop This Destructive Gift: The Fight Against US Mines Resumes | Environment News





Phoenix, Arizona, United States Indigenous and environmental groups in the United States are suing the US Forest Service (USFS) in an attempt to prevent the transfer of more than 9.7 square kilometers (2,400 acres) of land in Arizona to a company mining for potential development.

Co-plaintiffs in the case, including the Inter Tribal Association of Arizona and the Grand Canyon Chapter of the Sierra Club, filed a January 22 lawsuit against a proposed copper mine about 100 km to the east of Phoenix which they believe would harm the local environment.

Without a doubt, the proposed mine poses a huge threat to the water quality and water supply in our region, said Shan Lewis, vice president of the Fort Mojave Indian tribe and president of the Inter Association. tribal Arizona in a written statement.

For our 21 member tribes, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a magnifying glass on the basic need to protect and preserve healthy water supplies in Arizona.

Resolution Copper, a subsidiary of multinational mining giants Rio Tinto and BHP, has proposed to build a mine to dig an undeveloped copper deposit about two kilometers underground. They say the mine will produce 120,000 tonnes of ore per day.

The US Department of Agriculture also claims the copper deposit is one of the largest in the world, containing around 1.7 billion metric tons.

Arnaud Soirat, Rio Tintos’ managing director for copper and diamonds, said the company has not yet committed to fully invest in the project as this decision will depend on the licensing processes and a feasibility study that will be carried out over several years.

Rio Tinto is committed to continuously engage with Native American tribes over the next several years to seek consent, before any potential partners decide to invest in the development of this project, Soirat told Al Jazeera in a report. email.

Sacred lands

But this month’s trial is not the first or only development challenge proposed in the region.

Several indigenous groups, including the San Carlos Apache Tribe, the Tonto Apache Tribe, and the Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe, consider Chichil Bildagoteel, also known as Oak Flat, to be sacred land.

The Oak Flat plot is in the Tonto National Forest, just east of the mining town of Superior, Arizona, where Resolution Copper is based. For thousands of years, tribes have visited the areas of Emory oak groves to hold religious and coming-of-age ceremonies and collect traditional medicines.

Rio Tinto is committed to continued engagement with Native American tribes over the next several years to obtain consent, prior to any potential partner decision to invest in the development of this project.

Arnaud Soirat, Managing Director of Copper and Diamonds at Rio Tinto

In documents previously submitted to Congress, John Welch, a former historic conservation officer of the White Mountain Apache tribe and professor at Simon Fraser University in Canada, called the area the best set of Apache archaeological sites ever documented, period , period.

Resolution Coppers’ mining proposal includes boulder caving, a method of drilling a well and digging the ground beneath the orebody, causing it to collapse under its own weight. The crushed ore would then be transported underground for processing.

On the surface, the USFS says the technique would result in a crater at least 2.8 kilometers in diameter and more than 300 meters deep.

Indigenous groups claim it would destroy much of Oak Flat and threaten petroglyphs, burial grounds and Apache Leap, a cliff where Apache warriors jumped to their deaths in the 1870s to avoid being captured by the US Army.

Hohokam petroglyphs in what would be the focal point of the proposed boulder cave mine at Oak Flat Campground in the Tonto National Forest near Superior, Arizona, May 30, 2015 [File: Deanna Dent/Reuters]Legal complaints

Apache Stronghold, a grassroots indigenous organization led by Wendsler Nosie Sr, former president of the San Carlos Apache tribe, sued the US government on Jan.12 over the proposed development.

The lawsuit, separate from the one filed on January 22, alleges that the US government violated the due process of Western Apache peoples and the trust and fiduciary obligations over their rights to religious freedom, treaty rights and land rights. by continuing the process of land exchange. .

In an effort to protect the land from damage until their case is heard, Apache Stronghold also filed a property lien in an Arizona court on January 13, claiming the United States had no legal right to transfer the land.

In court documents, the San Carlos Apache tribe claims their land claims to the area are named in the 1852 Treaty of Santa Fe, which relied on historical maps showing much of the current state of Arizona , including Oak Flat, as territory owned by the Apache. , or Ndee (the people) as they call themselves.

Pickets mark mineral claim in Oak Flat area near Superior, Arizona, June 13, 2017 [File: Nancy Wiechec/Reuters]The United States government has never legally taken Chichil Bildagoteel from us. It is still Apache land, Nosie said in a written statement attached to the court record.

What was once gunpowder and disease is now replaced by bureaucratic neglect and a mythological past that treats us, as Indigenous people, as something invisible or gone, Nosie said. We are not.

On January 21, the Arizona court honored the lien, effectively protecting the land until the case is decided, including after possible appeals. But the court rejected a request to prevent the USFS from issuing a final environmental impact statement until the lawsuit is resolved.

A day later, the department released the project’s final environmental impact report, which kicked off the clock to hand Oak Flat over to Resolution Copper. A 45-day public comment period has begun. Due to recent decisions, the Oak Flat parcel cannot be delivered before March 11.

Next steps

Apache Stronghold is due to file its preliminary injunction application on February 3 to prevent the transfer of Oak Flat to the mining company. The injunction would block the transfer of the land, which would otherwise have to take place before March 16, until the full trial is heard, which could take months, if not years.

The US Department of Agriculture told Al Jazeera it was not commenting on the continuing litigation.

While the future of the project and ongoing litigation is unclear, some US lawmakers have already said they intend to try to prevent the planned land swap from moving forward.

Arizona Representative Raul Grijalva, chairman of the Natural Resources Committee, told Al Jazeera in an email that he plans to introduce the Save Oak Flat Act to Congress to end this donation of interest. special destroyer.

The stem of an agave plant displays yellow flowers in the Oak Flat area near Superior, Arizona on June 13, 2017 [File: Nancy Wiechec/Reuters]We believe the forest service understands that this should not be rushed and that no mining should take place on this sacred land, Grijalva said.

President Joe Bidens’ administration did not respond to requests for comment on the draft.

In his previous meeting with Arizona tribal chiefs, Biden said that indigenous nations would however have a seat at the table of the highest levels of government and that he also pledged to restore tribal lands, to fight climate change and to safeguard natural and cultural resources.

Meanwhile, Indigenous leaders await trials, while hoping for action from the US government. We hold on to the faith all the time, Nosie said at a press conference earlier this month. But how many times has the right thing been done?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos