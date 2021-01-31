The UK is confident that Brussels will not block the Covid vaccine after reset to ease tensions.





Ministers have expressed confidence that the European Union will not block vaccines entering the UK after both sides have agreed to reset relations to ease tensions.

Office Secretary Michael Gove said Saturday that he admitted that the EU made a mistake in a short-lived but widely condemned move to nullify part of the Brexit agreement against Northern Ireland to control Zap’s shipments.

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson held an emergency meeting with European Commission Chairman Ursula von der Leyen, Gove said he expects vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca to be delivered to the UK as planned.

Diplomacy seemed to alleviate the tensions that had reached the craze when the EU triggered Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol with a move that threatened its borders with the Republic.

The move, which blinded the UK and even member Ireland, occurred after the EU installed export controls and called for a UK manufacturing jab. This is because the block is continuously swept away by the lack of pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.

However, the EU retreated from the move after receiving universal criticism from London, Dublin and Belfast.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab welcomed a constructive dialogue with Valdis Dombrovskys, Vice President of the European Commission.

I was relieved that the EU did not want to block vendors implementing vaccine distribution agreements to the UK. The world is watching and only through international cooperation can the epidemic be overcome, Raab said.

Despite criticism from the World Health Organization (WHO), the EU is tightening control over vaccines manufactured within its member states, which could hamper access to additional supplies for the UK, especially the Belgian Pfizer Jap.

Brussels also called for a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured at the UK plant to address the supply shortage problem, as member states were forced to suspend or postpone launch.

Prime Minister Gove welcomed the European Union for invoking this article, described by Northern Ireland’s first minister, Alin Foster, as an astonishing hostility.

I admit that the European Union made a mistake in invoking Article 16, which meant that they would re-establish borders on the island of Ireland, he told reporters.

Ive talked to Maros Sefcovic, Vice Chairman of the European Commission on this issue, and we both agreed that a reset is needed and that the Northern Irish people should come first.

The Cabinet Secretary told reporters that he is confident that the government will be able to carry out the vaccine program exactly as planned after discussions between Johnson and Ms von der Leyen.

And President Von der Raien made it clear that she correctly understood the position of the British government. So, we expect such contracts to be respected and vaccines will continue to be available, Gove said.

The compromise will see vaccines crossing the Republic and Northern Ireland being recorded in Dublin, but there is no risk of being blocked.

Gove also said official data showed that 8,378,940 people received primary immunizations, so the government is fully underway to meet the immunization targets for the 15 million most vulnerable in the UK by mid-February.

However, the increase in the first dose of 487,756 people raised the official UK cap to 105,571 as ministers announced that an additional 1,200 people died within 28 days after they tested positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday.

On Friday, EU sources admitted to the PA news agency that the move was a wrong decision after the commission said it did not trigger a safeguards clause.

The U-turn for Northern Ireland on Friday night came after the Prime Minister expressed serious concerns to von der Raien, facing pressure from Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin.

The EU Commissioner said he had agreed with Martin, outraged by the initial move, and agreed on a satisfactory way to introduce a vaccine export licensing mechanism.

von der Leyen had a constructive conversation with Johnson, adding: We have agreed on the principle that there should be no restrictions on the export of vaccines by contractually responsible companies.

However, attempts to relieve tension did not stop the flow of criticism.

Tonight, NI Protocol Art 16, EU Com statement confirming safeguards, is not in force. Welcome news, but you should learn a lesson. The Protocol is not something that can be manipulated lightly, it is an essential and difficult compromise that protects the peace and trade of many. pic.twitter.com/QLKpfhR9Yt

Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) January 29, 2021

DUP’s poster Ms Foster said the move was absolutely shameful and repeatedly demanded the prime minister to appeal to Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol on the food shortage problem facing his country due to Brexit.

She spoke to the BBC Radio 4s Today program about the region’s great anxiety and tension, and urged Johnson to tear down and replace a protocol designed to allow free movement of goods from the EU to Europe that is part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement. Avoid hard borders with Northern Ireland.

However, Vice President Sinn Fein Michelle ONeill said the Irish Protocol is incomplete but should be preserved.

The EU has tried to justify the steps needed to prevent Northern Ireland from being used as a backdoor to move the coronavirus vaccine from the block to the UK. Lack of supply can hinder the orderly implementation of vaccination campaigns. Member status.

Regardless of the U-turn, French President Emmanuel Macron supported the EU to control vaccine exports, and he questioned the shortage of doses by British-Swedish company AstraZeneca.

Because there is suspicious behavior, it should be controlled and shipments not complying with the terms of the agreed contract will be reduced, he said in an interview with the media, including Guardian.

