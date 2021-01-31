FBI finds evidence of coordination during riot on Capitol Hill





On the same day, FBI personnel in Norfolk were increasingly alarmed by the online conversations they were seeing, including the warlike talks surrounding the convoys heading to the nation’s capital. One map posted online described the assembly points, declaring them a MAGA cavalry to connect the Patriotic Caravans to StopTheSteal in DC Another map showed the US Congress, indicating tunnels connecting different parts of the complex. The card was titled, CREATE PERIMETER, according to the FBI report, which was reviewed by the Washington Post.

Be prepared to fight. Congress must hear the glass shatter, doors crashed, read a message, according to the report.

The Post obtained hours of video footage, some exclusively, and placed it in a digital 3D model of the building. (TWP)

FBI agents across the country are working to unravel the various motives, relationships, goals and actions of the hundreds of Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Some in the office described the Capitol Riots investigation as their biggest case since the September 11, 2001 attacks, and a top priority for officers’ work is to determine how well this violence and chaos was planned. and coordinated in advance.

Investigators point out that there is an important legal distinction between bringing together like-minded people for a First Amendment-protected political rally and organizing an armed assault on the seat of US government. The task now is to distinguish which people belong to each category and who played a key role in the commission or coordination of the violence.

Videos and court documents, for example, describe how several groups of men that include suspected members of the Proud Boys appear to be engaging in concerted action, converging on the Western Front of the Capitol just before 1 p.m. near the monument to peace to First. Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW. Different factions of the crowd seem to merge, advance and sing under the direction of different leaders before charging up to the police caught manning a pedestrian gate, all within minutes.

An indictment on Friday night indicted Proud Boys member Dominic Pezzola, 43, of Rochester, NY, with conspiracy, saying his actions demonstrated planning, determination and coordination. Another suspected member of the Proud Boys, William Pepe, 31, of Beacon, New York, has also been charged with conspiracy.

Minutes before the influx of crowds, at 12:45 p.m., police received the first report of a homemade bomb behind the headquarters of the Republican National Committee, opposite, on the southeast side of the U.S. Capitol campus. The device and another discovered shortly after at the Democratic National Committee headquarters included end pieces, wiring, timers and explosive powder, investigators said.

Some law enforcement officials have suggested the homemade bombs may have been a deliberate distraction intended to distract law enforcement from the Capitol building at the crucial time.

This video, taken at 8:15 p.m., is the suspect’s last known sighting before he claimed to plant the bomb. (Obtained from the Washington Post)

‘Ready for war’

Much of the discussion of the potential violence took place at TheDonald.win, where Trumps supporters spoke about the upcoming rally, sometimes in graphic terms, according to people familiar with the FBI investigation who spoke under cover. anonymity to discuss a pending topic.

After the riot, a statement on the website said moderators had struggled for some time to deal with a flood of racist and violent content that appeared to come mainly from a small group of extremists who often made brigades. from other sites, leading to surveys. from the FBI.

One of the comments cited in the FBI memo said that Trump supporters should go to Washington and turn violent. Stop calling it a march, rally, or protest. Go there ready for war. We get our president or we die.

Some had been preparing for the conflict for weeks.

Within days of the election, Watkins reportedly texted a number of people who had expressed interest in joining his group, which called itself the regular Ohio State Militia.

I need you to fight fit by innovating, she told a recruit, according to court documents.

On the same day, she also asked a recruit to download Zello, an app that allows a cell phone to function as a push-to-talk walkie-talkie, claiming her group was using it for operations.

In conversations later that month, Watkins reportedly spoke in apocalyptic terms about the prospect of Joe Bidens being sworn in as president on January 20.

If it is, our way of life as we know it is over. Our Republic would be over. Then, it is our duty as Americans to fight, kill and die for our rights. … If Biden gets the robbery, neither of us are lucky in my mind. We already have our necks in the vise. They just haven’t hit the chair yet.

In December, prosecutors said Donovan Ray Crowl, a 50-year-old friend of Watkinss, attended a training camp in North Carolina, while another friend, Thomas E. Caldwell, a Navy veteran from 66 years old from Berryville, Virginia. , booked a room at an Arlington hotel, where Watkins had also booked for the days surrounding the pro-Trump rally on Jan.6.

Prosecutors say Caldwell wrote to Watkins earlier that I believe we will have to get violent to stop this, especially the antifa maggots which are sure to come out en masse even if we get the Prez for 4 more years.

In the week leading up to the rally and riot, Watkins and Caldwell were in regular contact as they spoke about various groups of people meeting on January 5 and 6, according to an indictment filed against them last week.

At various times, according to court documents and those familiar with the investigation, Watkins and Caldwell have indicated some degree of impatience with Stewart Rhodes, the national chief of Oath Keepers, for not giving more direction.

Watkins has sent a message to Caldwell that if Rhodes doesn’t make plans, I’ll take matters into my own hands and get the ball rolling, according to the indictment. Caldwell replied that he was speaking to another person who expected a bus with 40 people to come from North Carolina. Caldwell reportedly told him that this person, identified only as Paul in other court documents, had vowed to be the rapid reaction force. [and] bring the tools if something goes to hell. That way, the boys don’t have to try and make an apparent reference to guns cry on the bus.

Caldwell added in a subsequent post that he was not sure if Rhodes had even released his call to arms but it was a bit late. It is the one that we do by ourselves. We will be liaising with the North Carolina crew, according to court documents and those with knowledge of the investigation.

On New Years Eve, according to the indictment, Watkins responded with interest to an invitation to an executive-only conference call for what has been described as a DC operation.

The concept of resistance without a leader

These exchanges are essential early clues in the planning and coordination that took place before, during and after the riot. Videos from the Capitol show oath keepers such as Watkins dressed in military-style gear, moving in coordination with Crowl through the crowd around the building.

Watkins used the walkie-talkie app to tell others that she was part of a group of around 30 to 40 people who stick together and stick to the plan, according to court documents.

Caldwell, for his part, posted images on Facebook, writing: We are storming the castle. Please share. Sharon is right with me. I am such an instigator! Sharon Caldwell, his wife, has not been charged with any crime; Caldwell, Crowl and Watkins are accused of conspiring to obstruct Congress and other violations.

Thomas Caldwells’ attorney said his client expects the charges to be dropped or to be acquitted at trial. Caldwell, the attorney said, is not a member of Oath Keepers.

Watkins has previously denied committing any crimes. I did not commit any crime. I didn’t destroy anything. I didn’t destroy anything, Watkins told The Ohio Capital Journal, adding that the riot was a peaceful protest that turned violent.

Crowls’ lawyer described his client as a law-abiding citizen who helped protect people during the riot.

In a phone interview this month, Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, told the Post that he had given no directives or signals to members of his group to storm the Capitol, and that he regarded the entry of the rioters as a mistake which had played in the hands of the critics.

Rhodes said the only mission the Oath Keepers organized to undertake in Washington on Jan.6 was to protect dignitaries for far-right figures who had traveled to the city to participate in Stop the Steal events.

At the time of the riot, Rhodes said, he had just accompanied one of the VIPs to a nearby hotel. Rhodes said one of his deputies called and said: People are storming the Capitol. I returned and found other oath guards, Rhodes said, but did not enter the building.

Rhodes disowned any meaningful connection with Caldwell or Crowl. Rhodes said Watkins played an important role in mobilizing groups against protests around police abuse in Louisville last year.

Former national terrorism investigators say Watkins and Caldwell’s alleged discussion of the group’s leader indicates a long-standing trend among these extremists.

Historically, within far-right movements, leaders have produced rhetoric to rotate members, increase radicalization and recruiting, then step back and let small cells or lone offenders follow through on that rhetoric with violent actions, said Thomas OConnor a former FBI agent who spent decades investigating domestic terrorists. National terrorism has actually developed the concept of leaderless resistance, taking the potential blame away from the rulers and dividing it up into small groups or small groups, and I think that’s what you’re starting to see here.

Current law enforcement officials said they did not come to any conclusions on the interactions between the leaders of extremist groups and their members or supporters.

Investigators are examining who may have joined the Caldwell and Watkinss group, and whether any of those people, known and unknown, had any connections or communications with others on Capitol Hill that day or elsewhere.

Colin Clarke, a national terrorism expert at the Soufan Group, said the January 6 attack represented a proof of concept for dangerous extremists.

They talk about things like that in a lot of their propaganda, and the fact that the Capitol Police allowed this to happen, you can call it a security breach, or an intelligence failure, but these people don’t consider this as a failure, they view it as an overwhelming success and one that will inspire others for years to come.

Julie Tate and Alice Crites contributed to this report.

