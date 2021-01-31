10 most serene places in England | Rest and relaxation





The search for tranquility had three perfectly simple rules: the principle that has endured the test of time since its first expression by Epicurus, the master of Greek mental tranquility. Don’t be afraid of death or gods, spend a lot of time in the garden with your friends and buy them. Kids are Xbox. But, like many other aspects of our lives, those wise old chunks no longer provide a path out of the swirling vortex they used to be. If you head out to the local park early, there is a chance that your favorite tranquil corner will be filled with another cabin craze escape.

I think the blockade made us more aware of the need for tranquility and the threat to it. The reduction in traffic noise was a blessing, especially in the first blockade. Considering that a 2007 survey showed that a British city was surprisingly noisy at 80 decibels, Newcastle upon Tynes traffic was like an alarm clock creaking forever in your ears.

And maybe because the night was so quiet we looked at the sky more and some light pollution seemed to be more disturbing. Indeed, according to a 2016 report Night Blight (CPRE, Countryside Charity), land area in the UK with dark night skies has declined to 22%.

So what is tranquility? According to the CPRE study, the essential elements for most people were the natural scenery, the song of birds, and peace and quiet. Dividing the country by 0.5 km2, I created a map showing the most serene places in the UK. Naturally, they were in the same place with dark skies and silence. Here are my top 10 tranquil places.

Near the Ronans Way, Glendun, County AntrimCushendun and Ronans Way trails. Photo: Paul Martin/Alamy

My first instinct is to head to the hills like Glendun near Cushendun on the coast of Northern Ireland. A trail created in honor of local farmer Ronan MacAuley in the northeast corner of the country, 50 miles north of Belfast, Ronans Way is home to many of the essentials of peace, such as forests, streams, seas, and song of birds. The 3-mile route (with two shorter options) leads to a great view to the Mul of Kintyre on a good day, and if you’re lucky, the sounds of birds like Merlin, Hen Harrier and Kull are inevitably accompanied It’s possible.

Afon Goedol, Snowdonia When things are more normal, pedestrians can take a steam locomotive from Tan-y-Bwlch and return to Blaenau Ffestiniog. Photo: Alamy

The golden rule when seeking peace and tranquility even on the hillside is finding a place close to hotspot spots that attract crowds. So it goes with almost all the Wales mountains that are not called Snowdon. Walk south along the Afon Goedol creek from Blaenau Ffestiniog to reach the idyllic ancient woodlands, some of which are nature reserves and are home to lesser horseshoe bats, orchids and many birds. The area, which used to be busy with slate miners heading to the Blaenau quarry, is now very peaceful. If things are more normal, head down to Tan y Bwlch and take the Ffestiniog steam locomotive up the hill.

Fen Drayton, South Cambridgeshire The frozen lagoon of Fen Drayton. Photo: Julian Eales/Alamy

The first instinct to go to the mountains is understandable, but the tranquility comes also in a flat form. There is a quiet countryside in the southern part of Cambridge. Wimpole Estate is a lovely old home and lot, but 335,000 visitors a year (2019) is a bit high for true serenity. A better option might be one of the county’s numerous nature reserves. Fen Drayton was a noisy gravel extraction site until 1992, so it certainly passed the most improved tests at peace level. In 2020, this extensive system of lakes and reeds was visited, or 169 species of birds were inhabited.

Stour valley/Dedham Vale AONB, SuffolkCottage at Flatford Mill appeared in one of Constables The Hay Wain. Photo: Alamy

Anyone who seeks tranquility can be worse than choosing a decent professional to follow, and John Constable (1776-1837) could be a good candidate. The artist’s own hope was to portray the calm sunshine of the mind, the ambition of pleasant meditation in times of revolution and war. He especially associated peace with the Suffolks Stour Valley. Nowadays, the repeated river walks from Manningtree to Dedham offer many of the natural landscapes and bird songs Constable knew. Includes Flatford Mill, formerly owned by the Constables father and painted several times by his son. This beautiful countryside walk is currently unavailable to some of us, so you’ll increase your chances of enjoying some vicarious peace by admitting the Constables painting, the holy icon of tranquility online or eventually in Tate Britain.

Norham Castle, Northumberland Norham Castles, and inner ward visible through the south curtain wall. Photo: Alamy

Constables rival JMW Turner (1775-1851) headed north to Norham Castle, equally aggressive in finding the corner of Arcadia in England, and returned to continue painting the ruins. It is ideal for avoiding riots of human activity, as well as ivy-covered roofless towers and crumbling battlements. Besieged at least 13 times, Noham has looked back on its past glory on a desert island over the past four centuries. Head east from the town of Noham on the southern banks of the Tweed River on the Scottish-England border to find the fastest way to the castle or explore other idyllic riverside walks in the area. Turners is a serene reminiscent of the place, in Norham Castle, Sunrise, 1845, in Tate Britain (and online), and is a great delegate.

Jervaulx Abbey, North Yorkshire Sunset and blue sky at the ruins of Jervaulx Abbey. Photo: Ian Lamond/Alamy

If the ruins make a great meditation theater, then Jervaulx is one of the best stages. This darkly reminiscent of the ruins was once a Cistercian monastery famous for horses and Wensleydale cheese. However, the days of prayers, meditations and delicious accompaniment to cream crackers did not last long. Adam Sedbar, who protested against the dissolution of the abbey, was imprisoned in the Tower of London in 1537. He engraved his name, still visible in the Beauchamp Tower, before hanging, dragging, and quartering in Tavon. Peace has returned after that tumultuous episode. If there are no other cars in a small parking lot, you will be in luck. To achieve full effect, it is necessary to lie on the lawn, dressed in the way of John Keats on the perfect summer evening, when soaring swallows give way to owls and bats.

Like those looking for relics, stars rising and falling will stand one by one and remind us of our empty scepter. And the moon will cover the frescoes of our inner wall.

It’s not really Keats, but it would look more stupid by dressing up like Alice Meynell.

Kensal Green Cemetery, LondonVictorian Tomb at Kensal Green Cemetery. Photo: David Crossland/Alamy

Meynell, the aforementioned suffrage and poet, is buried in Kensal Green in northwest London, where dozens of other celebrities and people have been buried, including Dickensian characters William Scamp and Barnabas Daft. But a good cemetery can also be the perfect place to pursue serenity. Probably the density of weeping stone angels in a 29 hectare cemetery, including two sanctuaries. However, the atmosphere at Kensal Green is much quieter than the nearby A40. Stroll through the main streets, admire stunning monuments, and meditate on Epicurus’ goal of an intellectual and ethical and fearless pursuit of pleasure. It feels like a perfectly modern message. If you need more time to ruminate, head out along the tow route on the nearby Grand Union Canal. When looking for comfort and tranquility in our city, I recommend the canal network.

Glasgow Pollock Park Pollock Country Park A maze next to Pollock House. Photo: Alamy

Finding tranquility will be easy as almost 4/5 of Scotland enjoys dark skies. But what about central Glasgow? There is a network of canals, but nothing like Birmingham, Leeds or Manchester. So where do I go? In Gaelic, the city name means green place and boasts over 90 parks. The Saint Mungos Zen garden is a little-known gem with rocks and pebbles to recreate the tranquility of nature. However, the temporarily closed Eid headed to the 146-hectare Pollock Park south of Clyde. It’s a great place for a walk, and there’s a Burrell collection you can expect when things reopen.

Japanese Garden, Japanese Garden in Gatton Park, Reigate, SurreyGatton Park. Photo: Chris Hoskins

For some, the Zen garden is the epitome of peace. It is based on three principles: simplicity, naturalness and austerity, with large stones and carefully raked gravel to create a comfortable pattern. I like the curves and textures, but I prefer it to be duller and greener. A Japanese garden fits perfectly in its place. The Gatton Parks case was built in 1909 and then abandoned and was not rediscovered until 1999. Although restoration is in progress, this is a beautiful and comfortable place within a much larger park that already has many trails. The travel ban alternative is to start building your own Zen Garden that will be a worthy containment project.

Aerial view of Kedleston Hall, Derby Kedleston Hall. Photo: Alamy

If any element of the garden can inspire serenity, then it will be a tree, especially an ancient giant. Eventually, the Buddha achieved enlightenment under one. The church yard in Crowhurst, East Sussex, has a historic relic of being hit directly by a cannon during a civil war, but never complaining and living in peace. Estimates of that age vary from 2,000 to 4,000 years. Croft Castle, near Leominster in Herefordhsire, has a relatively youthful 400-year-old sweet night, and Kedleston Hall, just 5 miles from Derby city center, has ancient ash trees quietly fighting to survive their epidemic. . The 2.6 mile Wilderness Walk is especially good.

