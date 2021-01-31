American teenager Reynolds joins FC Dallas Roma





US youth international Bryan Reynolds is set to join FC Dallas’ Serie A AS Roma side, sources have told ESPN.

Roma have reached a deal that would bring Reynolds to Italy originally on loan but are required to sign the player for more than 7 million add-ons, sources say. Reynolds, 19, left Dallas for Rome on Saturday and will undergo his medical examination upon arrival.

Once Reynolds passes his medical exam, he will sign a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Italian club.

The deal was due to be reached earlier in January, but was delayed after Reynolds tested positive for COVID-19. The right-back has since tested negative and will join fellow Americans DeAndre Yedlin and Jordan Morris to trade clubs this transfer window.

Reynolds was garnering a lot of interest in January. Club Brugge, Juventus, Roma and another unnamed European team have all made offers for the teenager, sources told ESPN.

Juventus won the race at one point and had planned to loan Reynolds to another Serie A team for six months, as they had already signed their two non-European players allowed this season, but Roma returned with an improved offer. He will join Paulo Fonseca’s side, with Roma occupying fourth place in Serie A.

Reynolds is yet to make his USMNT debut but has played for the United States regularly at the youth level. He was named to the U.S. Under-23 training squad earlier in January but retired for personal reasons.

