A Florida CEO posted his selfie outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6. Today, some longtime clients are boycotting his business.





Bartenders have a long history of ordering stainless steel cocktail shakers, strainers and jiggers from BarProducts.com. Some stopped after Jan.6, when the company’s chief executive posted a photo of himself in front of the U.S. Capitol as rioters stormed Congress.

The since deleted selfie of BarProducts founder and CEO Mark Hastings, accompanied by Stop the Steal !, has led to a scuffle with some of his once loyal customers. Dust is the latest example of CEOs taking public positions and the negative reactions that can follow.

After 16 years of buying my bar tools from his business I’ll never spend another dime with them Brad Kaplan, 46, posted on Facebook alongside a screenshot of Mr. Hastings’ selfie in a Trump hat.

Mark Hastings, CEO of BarProducts.com, posted a photo of himself outside the Capitol.

Mr. Kaplan, who is a bartender at Denver International Airport, was among dozens of bartenders and owners who took to social media to denounce Mr. Hastings or call for a boycott of his business, generating hundreds of comments from support and thousands of likes across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Some commentators have defended Mr. Hastings’ right to protest and denounced what they described as the nature of the boycott cancellation culture.

Jabriel Donohue, bar manager at the Mountaineering Club cocktail bar inside the Graduate Hotel in Seattle, wrote on Facebook that he was done with BarProducts after buying from the site for more than a decade. He’s a person I’ve given money to, and in a way, I feel a little bit responsible for funding him to be there, he said.

Julie Reiner, author of The Craft Cocktail Party and owner of several New York City bars including the Clover Club and Leyenda in Brooklyn, said bartenders generally follow an unspoken rule: never talk about politics. (The same goes for religion and gender.)

The reason is practical: pouring alcohol on an already heated subject can make it hotter. But in this case, she said, she and others in the industry found it necessary to denounce Mr. Hastings. Whether you’re in the crowd or in the building, it doesn’t matter, Ms Reiner said.

In response to questions from the Wall Street Journal, Mr Hastings wrote in an email, I urge you to reconsider your timing and publish the article (which I would be obligated to help), at a time when Freedom conservative expression is not attacked. .

Mr Hastings, 61, said in social media posts on Facebook that have since been deleted that he is not inside the Capitol and has not broken any laws. He said he had traveled to Washington to protest the certification of electoral college votes which he considered invalid.

The Wall Street Journal analyzed hours of video and audio from the Capitol Riot to gain a better understanding of how a crowd of thousands swarmed police and attacked the U.S. Capitol. Photo illustration: Laura Kammermann

Mr Hastings is not the only CEO to experience a flashback after being associated with the events of January 6 in Washington. The CEO of a small Chicago-area marketing firm was fired after being arrested for entering the Capitol on Jan.6. Former CEO Bradley Rukstales called his participation in the riot the worst personal decision of my life.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was banned from Twitter on January 26 for repeatedly breaking the policies of anti-disinformation platforms. Mr Lindell has repeatedly claimed that the presidential election was rigged and said several major retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond, will stop selling MyPillow products.

Bartender Quinton Chandler saw screenshots of Mr. Hastings’ selfie on January 6. I think it would be nice for him to see that you are not the only company out there, he said. Photo: Rita Harper for The Wall Street Journal

Mr. Lindell did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Bed Bath & Beyond said the decision to ditch the brand was due to poor sales, not politics.

Quinton Chandler, 35, said he spent hundreds of dollars at BarProducts.com, first on an Atlanta restaurant where he worked and more recently at Bobby Carls Table in Birmingham, Alabama, where he worked. ‘occupies bar. After seeing screenshots of the selfie and comments from Mr. Hastings, he decided to order supplies from his rivals and Amazon.com.

I don’t want anything bad to happen to him, but I think it would be good for him to see that you are not the only thing there, he said.

BarProducts.com is privately held, and it’s unclear how big or how long the boycott will be, or what impact it will have on the business. Mr. Hastings, a former bartender himself, founded the online marketplace in 1995 as a one-stop-shop for everything a bar needs, from shot glasses and bottle openers to under counter refrigerators and decor. to hang on the walls.

Bobby Carl’s table in Birmingham, Ala., Where Mr. Chandler runs the bar. He stopped ordering bar supplies from Mr. Hastings’ business. Photo: Rita Harper for The Wall Street Journal

On its website, the company claims to be one of the largest online bar suppliers in the world, with 10,000 products and approximately 60 employees at its sites in Largo, Florida, and New Salisbury, India. low-cost supplier.

In a now-deleted post on BarProducts.com’s official Instagram page, the company attempted to distinguish between itself and the opinions of its CEO. A man who practices free speech on his PERSONAL Facebook page is being criticized all over social media and as a result our company is also being criticized, the deleted post said.

Alex Day, partner and COO of Gin & Luck LLC, which owns Death & Co. cocktail bars in Manhattans East Village, Denver and Los Angeles, said he was not buying the defense Mr. Hastings speaks only for himself.

The CEO is the ambassador. What they are doing publicly in the world is a representation of their business, he said. Leaders are held to a higher level of responsibility.

Write to Patrick Thomas at [email protected]

