Who is left at The Masked Singer UK and what are the clues?





As The Masked Singer UK continues, many questions are being raised about the guessing game, including clues that still remain in the competition and the identity of already unmasked participants.

In the show’s latest article, Morten Harket is identified as Viking, and Blob goes off the mask as Lenny Henry in the first double elimination of the series. Here you can find the full list of celebrity disclosures that have already occurred in the 2021 series here.

These also include Alien, Seahorse, Swan, Grandfather Clock and Bush Baby. Learn more here.

But who remains in the competition and what is the theory so far? Here are all the details of The Masked Singer UK as it advances to the semifinals.

Who is Robin from The Masked Singer UK? Famous speculations include JLS singer Aston Merrygold and The X Factor star Olly Murs.

Robin of masked singer UK 2021 (Image: ITV)

Another popular speculation is Westlife’s member Nicky Byrne. He recently posted a video of Robin he discovered while walking on his Twitter page. You can read more about that theory here.

The clue to Robin’s first gig included references to “training” and “fighting fit”, and Robin also said, “I could be Robin, but I’m known to fly without wings.”

In the second show, Robin made a lot of football comments and said: “It takes a lot of coordination to get to the stadium. It’s kind of like a dance.

“When I represent my country, my heart is filled with pride.”

Robin’s two lies and truth are:

My real name is outside this world. This Robin’s Habitat is more tropical than you might think. I started the show while making an impression. sausage

Who is The Masked Singer UK’s Sausage? The popular character is convinced that actor Sheridan Smith is behind the mask. By other speculation, The X Factor turned into Loose Women stars Stacey Soloman and Louisa Johnson.

Masked Singer British 2021 Sausage

In the second show, Sausage said, “I don’t need a glam party. I’m very pleased with two beers and a bag of potato snacks,” and I thought many people mentioned two pints and packets of lager. Crisps.

Sausage also nodded to DIY and said, “Performance is a balanced act.”

In the third appearance, Sausage said, “I’ll be honest-someone said I looked like a horse.

“I like to hide my face behind this mask, but it’s not the first time I’ve seen my face in my work.”

New ITV commercial for today’s episode [Saturday, January 30] Also, a spanner was put into the work, where viewers with eagle eyes noticed clues. You can read more about it here.

The two lies and truth of sausages are:

My hair color has been officially certified by law. Someone said that I look like a pop star, I sound like a pop star, and I am a pop star. I owe my career to the horse. badger

Who is the Badger for The Masked Singer UK? Badger embarrassed viewers and judges from the start, but popular was American singer Ne-Yo, Welsh singer-songwriter Kelly Jones of Stereophonics, and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton.

Badger of the masked singer UK 2021 (Image: ITV)

During the first VT, Badger said, “In my career, I got completely used to anonymity.

“Seriously, I could have been on a street surrounded by people, but no one would have known who I was.”

They also added that “I see something like a virtual world” after the show.

Badger also mentions shyness and says he has a talent that has “kept secret for years”.

The character also told the judges and viewers that he grew up in a’large family’ with a creative family, but at the third show, the song selection of the badger and the clue of the final VT made everyone convinced that everyone knew the star behind it. Mask.

Last week Badger sang Kelly Clarkson’s “Because of You,” and host Joel Dommett said each song should provide a hint of each performer’s identity.

Ne-Yo is famous for releasing an album of the same name. And fans also discovered the periodic table, set in the background of the latest VT, circled with the “Ne” element. You can read more about the theory here.

However, This Morning’s presenter Phillip Schofield believes Badger could be his co-host Holly Willoughby. Read more about what he said here.

The two lies and truths of Badger are:

I am good at avoiding furniture. When working I am often found in green. Strictly speaking, dancing is something I am well known for. harlequin

Who is Harlequin from The Masked Singer UK? Theories that are popular with both judges and viewers at home are Gabrielle, Desiree, and Beverley Knight.

Masked singer Harlequin from 2021, UK (Image: Bandicoot TV)

Before the first performance, Harlequin said that he was “very scared” at the thought of walking on stage, making many judges believe that the person behind the mask was not a singer. But that changed quickly when Harlequin started singing, and Rita guessed Tracy Chapman, claiming that they were actually “the masters of technology”.

Davina McCall suggested musical actor Beverley Knight that he thought he could be someone who hasn’t sung on stage for a while.

At home, many thought the voice was actually singer Gabrielle, best known for hits like Dreams, Rise, and Out of Reach.

However, after Harlequin’s second performance, the judges were thrown in response to comments on writing and storytelling, and instead believed they could be journalists on the morning news. This made Good Morning Britain viewers point to Charlotte Hawkins. Read her words on the theory here.

In the third performance, Harleqiun commented on cleaning and said, “A tidy house makes the heart of a really happy and happy family.”

Two of Harlequin’s lies and truths are:

My bodyguard is getting a lot of attention. I wake up in front of the sun for work. I once rejected the prince. for

Who is the Dragon from The Masked Singer UK? Speculations about Dragon include Courtney Act, Michelle Visage, and comedian Katherine Ryan.

Masked Singer The Dragon of Britain 2021 (Image: ITV)

In the first VT, Dragon said: “Everything about dragons is external fire and power, but they want to be loved.

“Being a dragon literally means becoming a big character, but I’m not sure if that’s the way I usually think about it. You shouldn’t be attracted anyway.”

The background clue also saw the character of “Dragon’s Den,” whom Judge Mo thought could be a reference to a long-lasting TV show.

Dragons also said they couldn’t decide whether they were “brave or stupid”, and it was a challenge that started their careers.

In the third show, the dragons say they are “all over the world” and say, “I can’t deny that I have a destiny to become a dragon. It’s like my journey begins and ends with a huge winged costume. It’s true. I’m not the one who breaks the vow ”

The dragon’s two lies and truth are:

My name is my biggest clue. At one time there was an embarrassing incident with the famous shoes. I know my own IQ upside down. Viking-Morten Harket

Who is a Viking in The Masked Singer UK? Popular theories about the Vikings were Ricky Wilson and Martin Kemp, but it was Morten Harket that was hidden in the show’s latest work.

Masked singer British 2021 Viking (Image: ITV)

At the first show, the character said of the Vikings: “We are explorers. We build our own way. We will find answers and find voices through this contest in my career.”

Many thought this was a reference to Ricky, front man of the Kaiser Chiefs, who was also coach of The Voice UK.

They added, “I may be a Viking, but I also wear other types of armor.” This led judge Rita Ora to speculate Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones actor.

In other performances, Viking referred to “making tools” and “living by instinct.”

He also said, “Vikings may have existed for thousands of years, but my career has been among the billions. More than a billion people have watched my work do.”

ITV viewers also believe that it could be A-ha’s Morton Harket, claiming that the Vikings cleverly sang his song, Take On Me to kick people out of their third appearance.

The two lies and truths of the Vikings are:

I am a proud owner of the Blue Peter badge. My first hit is calling M. My early career relied on brotherhood. More Related Articles More Related Articles Blob-Lenny Henry

Who is The Masked Singer UK’s Blob? The judges guessed Romesh Ranganathan and Greg Davies, but ITV viewers were convinced it was Lenny Henry.

Blob from The Masked Singer UK 2021 (Image: ITV)

Blob nodded a lot to teach at VT and spoke before his second appearance. “At my last performance, the panel was feeling a serious teacher atmosphere.

“I’m a little scholar, so I’ll be able to teach you a lesson on speculation.”

Blob also made a comment on wearing glasses, and told the panel that they were “the best I saw recording” and were the musicians who wrote the songs.

The character also seems to be a bit of a comedian who mentions “the core line” and puts “a smile on people’s faces” in Blob’s third gig.

Since their last song, Hotel Room Service, many have pointed out that it could be a reference to Lenny Henry appearing in Premier Inn ads.

The two lies and truths of Blob are:

I am named after a doctor. This stain is not dull. I have to do with my assistant. Who was unmasked in The Masked Singer UK?

Participants have indicated that in Series 2 so far, they have included Sophie Ellis-Bextor as Alien, Mel B as Seahorse, Martine McCutcheon as Swan, Glenn Hoddle as Grandfather’s Watch, and John Thomson as Bush Baby. You can read more about the disclosure here.

