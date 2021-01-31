UK Will Help EU Only If It Does Not Affect Vaccine Timetable Liz Truss | World news





The UK could help EU countries with its coronavirus vaccine supply, said Liz Truss, Minister of International Trade. However, only if the government does not affect the time schedule for vaccinating its citizens.

Truss sought to highlight the need for international cooperation, as ministers worked to facilitate relations with Brussels following the many criticisms of the EU and the quickly withdrawn decision to impose a vaccine border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Vaccine Minister Nadim Zahawi talked about the cooperation with the EU, saying overnight that the UK was on our way to help bloc with a vaccine supply and will continue to do so.

Truss repeated this, but hinted that the transition of supplies to the EU might not take place until the UK has vaccinated all adults by fall. Downing Street previously ruled out the possibility of this happening at the end of the first phase of the program.

Asked about Zahawis’ comment on the Sunday Telegraph, Truss told Sky Newss Sophy Ridge at the Sunday show: Of course, we first need to make sure that the population is vaccinated. We have a goal of getting the most vulnerable vaccinations by the end of February. It’s too early to tell how to distribute the vaccine, but we certainly want to work with friends and neighbors and with developing countries.

According to the timetable, the 4 most vulnerable groups should be vaccinated by the end of February, the top 9 contingents should be vaccinated by the spring for everyone over 50 years old, and all adults should be vaccinated by September.

Downing Street has so far refused to rule out the idea of ​​sending excess dose to the EU after the first nine groups have been completed. But Truss seemed to indicate that any offer could wait for the program to end.

There were supply problems, she said, so we need to make sure that new drugs released online are delivered and that the population is vaccinated. But, of course, in the development process we are working with other countries on how we can help. It wouldn’t be of benefit to the UK if we were to become the vaccinated islands and many other countries weren’t vaccinated.

Truss said that by the end of Sunday, the first deadline for the immunization program, which provides injections to all elderly nursing home residents and nursing home staff, is definitely on track and has promised a full update next week.

Boris Johnson had a conversation with European Commission Chairman Ursula von der Leyen, and Truss added: She knows very clearly that the supply of these contracts will not stop.

When asked if it can be guaranteed that everyone who has received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will get a second dose, Truss added: We can absolutely guarantee a vaccine delivery program. We are contractually guaranteed by the EU for the supply of all vaccines.

The EU is facing significant backlash over the announcement of potential export controls for vaccines produced within the block. The World Health Organization (WHO) condemned the move and the pharmaceutical industry said it would hurt their vaccination efforts.

The EU threat to halt vaccines freely crossing from the EU to Northern Ireland has created a diplomatic crisis between Ireland, the EU and the UK, urging the Conservative Brexitus to call for a reorganization of the Brexit deal against Northern Ireland.

Also at the Ridge Show, Tony Blair said the EU’s threat to imposing a vaccine border on the island of Ireland was very silly.

The heart of the Northern Ireland Good Friday Agreement was to keep the borders free. The former prime minister said: What the European Commission did was unacceptable, but fortunately they pulled it back very quickly.

