US Lawmakers Push For Childhood Mental Health Days Amid Pandemic | Voice of America





SALT LAKE CITY – Growing up, Sophie Corroon struggled to pass a ballet class or a soccer tryout without having an anxiety attack.

The thought of going to sleep or being home alone panicked her. Corroons’ anxiety increased even more in high school in Salt Lake City, Utah, when the pressure to enter college left her in school tears or struggling for hours on assignments.

Corroon, now 20, has been struggling with mental health since fourth grade and is not alone. And now the coronavirus pandemic has increased the pressure on children many have spent nearly a year learning at a distance, isolated from their friends and classmates. The share of children’s emergency room visits related to mental health was 44% higher in 2020 compared to the previous year.

State legislators are increasingly seeking support for children. This year, proposed legislation in Utah and Arizona would add mental or behavioral health to the list of reasons students can be absent from class, much like staying outside with a physical illness. Similar laws have been passed in the states of Oregon, Maine, Colorado and Virginia over the past two years.

Providing mental health days can help children and parents communicate and prevent struggling students from falling behind in school or ending up in crisis, said Debbie Plotnick, vice president of the advocacy group non-profit Mental Health America. Plotnick said mental health days can be even more effective when paired with mental health services in schools.

We know this year has been very difficult and we know it is difficult for the youngsters, said Plotnick. This is why it is so essential that students feel comfortable coming forward and saying … I need to take action to support my mental health.

In Arizona, Democratic Senator Sean Bowie introduced a mental health daytime measure for the second time after legislation was blocked in March as the pandemic took hold.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has taken an interest in youth suicide and mental health, and Bowie said he’s confident it will be enacted. The bill passed the Senate unanimously on Thursday.

Get a “ day to catch their breath ”

The Utah Conservatives passed a law in 2018 allowing children to be absent from school for mental illness. A new proposal from Republican Representative Mike Winder would allow students to deal with other types of mental pressure to further normalize the treatment of a mental health problem as a physical one.

If a student has a panic attack today, because of a drama going on at home, it’s not necessarily a mental illness, Winder said. But maybe they need this day to catch their breath and maintain their sanity.

Under the Utah bill, which passed committee Friday and will be transferred to the House, mental health days would be treated like any other excused absence, Winder said. A parent would need to excuse their child, and the students would still have to catch up on their homework.

In Arizona, specific mental health day policies would be the responsibility of each school district, Bowie said.

Theresa Nguyen, a licensed clinical social worker, said she was concerned about the potential long-term mental and academic effects students could face as a result of the pandemic. In addition to the growing reports of anxiety and depression, Nguyen said, many students say they don’t feel like they are virtually absorbing class material and not receiving enough support.

They feel like, No one cares that I’m struggling, so I’m basically informed that I just have to take care of it myself, said Nguyen, program director of Mental Health for the Americas. And for many young people, it means an increase in self-harm and suicide.

Alarming rate of youth suicides

In recent years, Utah leaders have sought ways to reduce an alarming rate of youth suicides. The pandemic has created an emergency, with many young people isolated from friends and school activities.

Bill Winders is inspired by a similar program in Oregon that her daughter, Jessica Lee, found through her work on a youth-focused committee with the Utah chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. In Oregon, students are entitled to five excused absences every three months, which can be either physical illness days or mental health days.

Lee, who studies clinical psychology at Southern Utah University, said she was inspired by the young activists who successfully defended the Oregon bill in 2019.

Lee and Corroon both work with the committee to help teens manage their mental health. Over the years, Corroon has learned to manage her anxiety with medication and therapy and is now a sophomore at the University of Washington, where she plans to study public health.

Part of her routine is taking a step back to prioritize her sanity, a chance she says other kids deserve too.

I really needed those days to stay home or look for a resource rather than forcing myself to go to school and putting more stress on my mental health, Corroon said.

