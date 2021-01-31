Mail to UK-residents of Portugal





In this monthly column, afpop, Portugal’s largest association of foreign residents, aims to answer the most frequently asked questions by its members.

Q: I heard that mail to and from the UK is now more difficult. Can I send parcels to the post office?

afpop answer: It is true that there are changes in postal services between Portugal and the UK. The UK has now left the EU, especially the courier service. The default service for posting letters has not changed, and mail between the UK and Portugal continues as before.

However, courier delivery has changed, and some organizations (online companies) have even temporarily stopped posting items to the EU.

In both the UK and Portugal, some additional documentation is required to post a parcel as an individual. If your family wants to mail a parcel from UK to Portugal, you will need to fill out and print the form on the post office website located at the following link. https://www.postoffice.co. uk / mail / customs-forms

Forms from Portugal to England are on the CTT website (www.ctt.pt/particulares) and are in Portuguese. We are making a fact sheet for afpop members with translation of the form, which will be available in the afpop office and website. The fact sheet also includes details on VAT and tariffs applicable in Portugal.

The process is easy to follow if you have a browser that automatically translates Portuguese into your preferred language. Click Enviar, then Para o estrangeiro (Abroad), then Criar envio de Correio Internacional. After filling out the form, you need to print the form and include it with your parcel.

For those who are uncomfortable with filling out the online form, we offer a service that charges a small fee if you go to the post office, and if you usually send the parcel through a shipping company, a requirement to continue sending the parcel through the service.

For more information on member benefits of afpop, Portugal’s largest association of foreign residents, please visit our website www.afpop.com. Email us directly at [email protected] or call the afpop office at 282458509 (t/m 938252100). When contacting, do not forget to quote your ALGARVE residence.

