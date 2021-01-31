American coronavirus: hospitalizations are at their lowest for nearly 2 months. But the United States is still in the coming weeks ‘difficult’, says expert





More than 97,000 patients are still hospitalized with the virus – a far cry from the peak of more than 132,400 in the country on January 6. The last time that number fell below 100,000 was on December 1.

“Right now, it’s the worst possible world. It’s winter. It’s cold, people are more together, there is still a critical number of people in the United States who do not wear masks, who do not distance themselves socially ”. Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the FDA’s Vaccine Advisory Board, told CNN on Saturday. “I think the next six weeks or two months are going to be tough. I think we could still have 100,000, 150,000 dead.”

According to projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, nearly 120,000 more Americans could lose their lives from the virus over the next two months. A rapid dispersion of variants could push this projection even higher. That’s why experts have urged doubling safety measures such as masks and social distancing and called for accelerated vaccinations across the country. On Saturday, Maryland became the second state to report a case of a variant of Covid-19 first identified in South Africa. And officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say cases of another variant – first identified in the UK – have been detected in at least 30 states. Experts said both strains appear to be more transmissible.

29.5 million doses administered

But there are good reasons to be hopeful.

Two vaccines have already been given the green light for the US market and more may be on the way. More than 29.5 million doses of the vaccine have so far been administered nationwide, according to CDC data. About 5.2 million Americans have received two doses of a vaccine.

Hampered by multi-week allocation and distribution issues, the numbers are lower than what experts once hoped the United States would be now. But health and state officials are hoping vaccinations will increase in the coming months.

In New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said on Saturday morning that the state had administered 91% of the first doses of vaccine it received from the federal government and urged more supply.

“New York’s extensive distribution network is capable of handling over 100,000 vaccinations per day, but to do so we need more doses from the federal government,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The governor previously announced that the state would receive 16% more doses over the next three weeks. In his statement on Saturday, Cuomo said that while the bump is a “welcome increase, the reality is we just need more supply.”

In Washington state, health officials announced that more than 10,000 people had been vaccinated at state mass vaccination sites with help from the State National Guard and others. partners.

“The goal of mass vaccination sites is to increase access to the vaccine statewide, to ensure the fairness of our plans and to protect those who are most at risk,” the department said. Washington State Health.

Transport authorities implement CDC guidelines

Meanwhile, an order issued by the CDC requiring people to wear masks when using any form of public transportation in the United States will go into effect Monday evening.

The agency said public transport operators must do their best to enforce the warrant, including boarding only people wearing masks and disembarking passengers who refuse to comply.

Transit authorities in several major U.S. cities and states – including New York, New Jersey, Washington, DC, San Francisco, Chicago and Atlanta – told CNN they are already in compliance.

In Washington, DC, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority told CNN that “masks have been required on Metro since May.”

“We welcome any policy that further promotes compliance in Metro and all public spaces to combat the spread of the virus, and applaud the ability of the TSA and other federal authorities to enforce this mandate where appropriate,” said a spokesperson.

In California, a spokesperson for Bay Area Rapid Transit said the Bay Area transit system had a face coverage mandate in place since April.

And in Atlanta, a spokesperson said the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority started requiring masks in July.

Trying to better understand the virus

And now more than a year since the world first learned of the virus, a team of World Health Organization investigators examining the origins of the pandemic will be heading to a wholesale market on Sunday. in Wuhan, China – the market believed to be where the first Covid-19 infections were detected.

The team of experts was released from a two-week quarantine on Thursday, a member told CNN.

The investigation comes about a year after the Chinese city was locked down due to the pandemic, and there is skepticism about what the team of scientists may find out. An earlier report by a WHO team in China, released in February 2020, found that “key knowledge gaps remain” about the virus, although it endorsed previous findings that the virus appeared to originate from animals, with the first likely outbreak in the Wuhan seafood market.

CNN’s Alta Spells, Sandi Sidhu, Lauren Mascarenhas, Laura Ly, Amanda Watts, and Hollie Silverman contributed to this report.

