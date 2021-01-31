“A Lost Story”: American women who fought for better working conditions | Business





In the early 1970s, a group of female office workers in Boston, Massachusetts began organizing for better wages, opportunities for advancement, and an end to sexual harassment. Their organizing efforts spurred a national movement called 9to5, formed to improve working conditions for women in all areas, and ultimately towards the goal of forming unions in the workplace.

A new documentary film about the 9to5 movement from the Oscar-winning filmmakers of American Factory is out February 2 on PBS, and directors believe the movement has many echoes of today’s social justice movements. hui from #MeToo and Black Lives Matter.

The participation of women in the labor force increased from 33.9% in 1950 to about 51.5% in 1980. As more women entered the labor market, they faced flagrant wage inequalities. , generalized sex discrimination, pregnancy-related discrimination and sexual harassment.

The film, which features interviews with the movement’s main organizers and actor Jane Fonda, who played and helped develop the 1980 9 to 5 film starring Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin, explores the history of the movement that inspired Hollywood film, its successes, losses, and parallels to ongoing struggles in the labor movement and for women’s rights today.

Women had so few opportunities that working-class and middle-class women found themselves with the same problems in the same workplaces. We were able to bring people of all classes together, make sure we tackled racial divisions by bringing people together and finding common cause. And it worked, said Karen Nussbaum, co-founder and director of 9to5.

From Boston, 9to5 expanded into cities across the United States, creating space for women and women’s issues in the labor movement in tandem with the women’s liberation movement that was going on around the same time. Raises not roses rallying cries, coffee rebellions and picket actions have spread to cities like Chicago, Atlanta, Cleveland, New York, San Francisco and Seattle.

Locals have run campaigns targeted at employers and focused on issues such as securing promotions and hiring opportunities for female workers, health benefits, pay increases, child care, wage arrears and the organization of women around collective problems that affect them in the workplace.

It’s a lost story, director Julia Reichert said. We started making this film long before we made American Factory. We didn’t realize that the two films would end up talking so much to each other. For example, the [American Factory] The union campaign was clearly defeated because so many workers were made redundant, and there were these huge mandatory meetings where workers were repeatedly told that unions were bad. It all started in the 9to5 movement in the late 1970s and 80s.

During the 1970s and 1980s union avoidance grew into a multi-million dollar industry, with consultants and lawyers actively seeking employers to use their services. According to a 2019 report by the Economic Policy Institute, U.S. businesses spend nearly $ 340 million annually on union avoidance counselors. Partly as a result of corporate backlash against the labor movement, the unionization rate of the US workforce has declined dramatically over the past 50 years, from 20.1% in 1983 to 11.1% in 2015, mainly due to union losses in the private sector. .

Anytime these votes take place, you might hear about a union campaign and that workers have chosen not to have a union. I think a lot of people don’t have the kind of pressure from their boss, who pays their paycheck, preventing them from voting yes, said filmmaker Steven Bognar.

The organizers of the 9to5 movement formed a local within the International Union of Service Employees, Local 925, in the early 1980s. Through their organizing efforts, workers had victories in union elections, but also suffered defeats in the face of well-funded and aggressive anti-union campaigns where consultants used captive audience meetings, fear and intimidation to quell organizing efforts.

You just really need people to meet other people where they are, see them and show them where they can go

Everyone should know that there is an opportunity to bargain collectively, to work together so that they can make better decisions, earn more money, achieve better results and better benefits, said Mary Jung, 9to5 organizer and activist. in Cleveland, Ohio, in the 1970s. It all depends on that one-on-one contact, how you approach people, how you include yourself, how you try to build an organization, and you really need people to meet. others where they are, see them and show them where they can go.

Co-founder of 9to5, Karen Nussbaum noted that the political and social conditions that allowed the 9to5 movement to flourish in the 1970s are similar to the political and social turmoil the United States has recently experienced, from economic recessions to #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements.

The new administration led by Joe Biden has started taking steps to enact a minimum wage of $ 15 and reform labor laws to make it easier for workers to organize unions, with public approval of unions at the highest rate since the 1960s, at 65%, according to the latest Gallup Poll, conducted in August 2020.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the unionization rate of the U.S. workforce fell from 11.6% to 12.1% due to job security protections afforded to workers who belong to a union. The decline in union membership over the past several decades has been directly correlated with rising income inequality, as the increase in income shares has been directed towards the richest 10% of Americans.

After securing a narrow majority in the Senate, the Democratic Party now has the ability, if it eliminates the filibuster, to pass the Law on the Protection of the Right to Organize, which was passed in the House in 2019 but did not achieve a vote in the Republican Party at the time. -led Senate. The legislation would expand protections for workers when forming unions, including increasing penalties for dismissing workers in retaliation for union organizing and banning captive anti-union meetings in the workplace.

In addition to labor law reforms, Nussbaum explained that worker-led organizations and unions need to come together to organize to create change similar to what 9to5 has been able to achieve and continue to build on it.

Unions and new workers’ organizations need to have the kind of partnership that we have made, Nussbaum said. No amount of money from the foundation will substitute for organizations owned by workers. And if we don’t have that, we never have the power we need to really offset the best corporate power we have right now.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos