Covid-19: UK Records 23,275 Novel Coronavirus Cases, 1,200 Deaths





According to official statistics, another 23,275 people in the UK tested positive for Covid-19, which increased the total number of coronavirus cases nationwide to 3,796,088.

Meanwhile, the UK reported another 1,200 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the number of deaths to 105,571. This figure only includes the deaths of people who died within 28 days of the first positive test.

The latest data came out as the UK stepped up efforts to accelerate vaccine launches, Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday.

According to recent official statistics, more than 8.3 million people in the United States received the first coronavirus vaccine. The UK aims to provide a first dose of 15 million people to the most vulnerable by mid-February and a first dose to all adults by fall.

UK experts on Saturday warned that some restrictions will remain in the country until the coronavirus pandemic ends globally.

Clare Wenham, assistant professor of global health policy at the London School, said, “Even when you get immunized, you will live under some form of restrictions, such as travel restrictions and border controls.” Economics, told Sky News.

“There is a real obligation to ensure that everyone in the world has a minimum level of vaccine at the same time,” Wenham said.

“For us to return to the global trade and travel system, vulnerable people around the world must be vaccinated,” she said.

The UK is currently undergoing national lockdown for the third time since the epidemic in the UK. Similar restrictions are in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

