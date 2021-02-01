British rich men still plunged into supercars | Automotive industry





According to figures from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency shared with Guardian, wealthy people in the UK are buying more luxury supercars than ever before.

According to figures released after a request for freedom of information, about 16,000 supercars, such as Ferrari, Bugatti, Aston Martin, Maserati, and Konik Seg models, have been registered with UK addresses by December 2019.

They cost hundreds of thousands to more than a meter each, but concerns about the economy did not weaken their enthusiasm for trophy vehicles. DVLA is open to accountant UHY Hacker Young, and data seen by Guardian show an increase of 12% from 14,000 the previous year.

The city of Westminster, which includes Mayfair, Knightsbridge, and central London in Belgravia, has 532 supercars, making it the supercar capital of the UK.

One Hyde Park’s underground car park, the most expensive apartment in the United States, is considered one of the most densely populated supercars in the world. One apartment was sold for 160 meters, and the Westminster Development’s parking space sold for 300,000 each.

UHY Hacker Young’s partner David Kendrick said: Despite all the economic uncertainty around Brexit, British celebrities, sports stars, and corporate executives continue to buy the latest supercars to keep many manufacturers on waiting lists long. Has been.

Of all brands, Ferrari is still the best-selling, but Lamborghinis and McLarens are quickly becoming the supercars of choice, he added. Westminster maintains the crown of supercar hotspots, but as homework becomes the new standard, we’ve seen more supercars concentrated outside London as wealthy people find more space.

In 2018, Ferrari sold the entire production operation of the new Monza 1m and above supercar even before starting vehicle production.

Luxury car producers are also cashing out expensive tastes for motor customization with upgrades including televisions, champagne refrigerators and even crushed diamonds and blended paint. A Swedish billionaire paid for a million satin stitch rose garden fabric interiors. Others have adorned their vehicle roofs with more than 1,000 LED lights recreating a night sky full of shooting stars at night.

Home to socialites, celebrities, and city bankers, Kensington and the Royal Borough of Chelsea are ranked second with 479 supercars registered. There are so many supercars in the borough that the city council has installed cameras to tackle drivers who use the street as a racetrack.

Congress said it introduced the technology after receiving dozens of complaints that parts of the street are becoming magnets for Lamborghinis and Ferraris.

Just two weeks after introducing noise cameras for the first time to deal with antisocial supercar drivers, more than 100 people have been warned.

The device detects when the 74 decibel noise threshold is exceeded and records the offending vehicle license plate. The driver is warned that he will be fined for the second offense. According to the local democracy reporting service, the camera was activated 130 times during the first 11 days of operation. The loudest sound recorded was 104 dB, corresponding to a helicopter flying nearby.

Johnny Thalassites, Kensingtons Senior Member of Transportation, said: Residents had enough drivers to use our street as a racetrack.

Supercars look great and most drivers are thoughtful, but if they don’t, they get in the way and annoying people who live and work in the area.

Drivers face fines between 100 and 2,500, and persistent offenders can confiscate the vehicle.

Third place is Cheshire, with 296 supercars. Known as the Golden Triangle, this area is home to some of the world’s most famous footballers.

Elmbridge in Surrey, called Beverly Hills in England, took fourth place with 236 supercars. Many celebrities and sportsmen live in this area. Private St Georges Hill real estate popular with overseas billionaires is also included in the area.

In Scotland, Edinburgh has the most concentration of supercars with a total of 89 units.

The number of new supercars registered in 2020 is expected to decline slightly due to the coronavirus pandemic, but sales of used supercars may increase.

HR Owen, the UK’s largest luxury car dealer, said sales of used supercars rose as a result of the lockout popping up a wealth of cash that might have been spent on a curtailed exotic holiday.

HR Owen had sold 1,058 cars in the most recent fiscal year through July 2020, according to data submitted to Companies House, which decreased from 1,646, but used sales increased slightly. The company’s sales fell to 389 million from 522 million in the same period a year earlier. Profit before tax decreased from 8.3m to 1.9m.

