Government proposes additional support for flood restoration measures





Homeowners in flood-affected areas who install real estate flood recovery measures on their walls, such as flood barriers, air brick covers, and flood protection coatings, will soon be eligible for discounted premiums (Monday, February 1) following the proposal discussed by the government today. . .

Under the new plan, insurance families who have experienced flooding can not only charge money to cover the damage, but also receive additional funding to make their homes more resilient and better rebuild.

The government is also reviewing changes to the flood financing formula to find out how to increase the use of property flood recovery measures to benefit flood-prone communities and better protect homes and businesses. Announced Evidence.

Since 2009, over 23,000 total public funds have installed property flood recovery measures. However, the government is looking at ways to increase absorption rates nationwide while providing record funding for new flooding and coastal defense.

Environment Minister George Eustice said:

My thoughts are with everyone who was influenced by Storms Bella and Christoph.

Last week in Northwich, I saw firsthand the impact of flooding on homes, businesses, and communities. I decided to get more support from those affected by the flood.

The plan aims to provide households in flood-affected areas with additional assistance for property protection.

Flood Minister Rebecca Pow said:

During Storm Christoph, 49,000 properties were protected by our defense. I know this is not very comforting for those who are flooded and there is more to do.

The plan will provide more help to help people in flood-affected areas build better and reduce the risk for homeowners in the future.

Hundreds of thousands of real estate will be better protected when combined with a record 5.2 billion government investment over the next six years in new flood and coastal defenses.

The consultation deals with changes to the Flood Re scheme, a joint industry/government initiative designed to reduce insurance costs for thousands of households by passing the flood risk factor of home insurance to Flood Re and charging households set premiums under Congressional taxes. band. Since its launch in 2016, more than 300,000 homes have benefited from Flood Re, and 4 out of 5 homes with previous flood claims have cut their premiums by more than half.

Evidence from the government-committed Amanda Blancs Independent Review of Insurance suggests that additional measures are also being considered that reduce the cost of the cheapest supplementary premium for content insurance offered by Flood Re (52), which may still be too high for low-income households.

Call for Evidence can strengthen flood and coastal defense investment programs through a better assessment of local conditions, including how potential changes in financing formulas could provide additional benefits to frequent flood communities. We will explore how there is. We will also review additional ways to increase the use of property flood resilience measures to help homes and businesses better prepare for flooding.

The document released today is the latest example of the government’s progress on a wide range of flood risk management measures outlined in the Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Policy Statement published in July 2020.

The plan is the most comprehensive in 10 years and includes a 5.2 billion investment to create about 2,000 new flood and coastal defenses to better protect 336,000 properties in the UK by 2027.

Flood disaster consultation

A joint government and industrial flood protection plan is designed to improve the availability and affordability of flood insurance for high-risk UK households. The proposed changes are aimed at improving the effectiveness and effectiveness of the plan and accelerating the utilization of property flood resilience measures, including:

Flood Re’s ability to provide discounted insurance premiums to households equipped with property flood restoration measures such as air brick covers or non-return valves Allow payment of claims to include additional amounts for better reconstruction with better flood restoration methods currently Whether there is more the Flood Re plan can do to accelerate the absorption of PFR, including whether available financing plans can contribute, whether Flood Re premiums need to be further reduced, and technological changes to improve survey plan efficiency Flood And Regional Factors in Coastal Erosion Risk Management and Property Flood Resilience: Request for Evidence

This Request for Evidence is seeking evidence on how local factors can be considered in the government’s flood and coastal defense investment program and how property flood resilience can be increased.

Part 1 is looking for evidence to identify additional ways the government’s future flood and coastal defense investment programs can take into account specific local situations, including:

Communities that were frequently flooded in past communities that were economically vulnerable, small communities that needed more property-level action to resist flooding

We are also looking for ways to ensure timely and broad financial contributions to support the pace of flood plan development.

Part 2 covers the various enablers that need to work effectively to increase property flood resilience.

Funding and incentive planning policies, building regulations and standards Training and technical expertise Evidence and data sharing Communication, knowledge and understanding

