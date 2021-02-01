



ORLANDO, Fla. Jess Ferreira scored her first two international goals and tallied three assists, and Paul Arriola and Jonathan Lewis each scored twice to propel the United States to a rusty Trinidad and Tobago 7-0 in a Sunday evening exhibition.

Lewis scored his first international goal, as did Miles Robinson.

After a 6-2 win over Panama in November with America’s top players and a 6-0 loss to El Salvador last month with a predominantly Major League Soccer group, the United States beat the Soca Warriors 19-2 and scored five goals in three straight games for the first time. Three Americans hadn’t scored two goals apiece since an 8-1 loss to the Cayman Islands in a 1993 friendly game led by Joe-Max Moore, Dominic Kinnear and Mark Chung.

Ferreira, a 20-year-old Dallas midfielder, was granted US citizenship in December 2019, made his US debut last February and is a son of former Colombia midfielder David Ferreira. He scored one goal and three firsts in the first half alone.

Arriola, who made his first start last month since tearing his right ACL on February 15, scored twice as the United States took a 4-0 halftime lead to give him three goals in his last two international matches.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner and right-back Aaron Herrera began their US debut as the US again went without Europe-based players, and 20-year-old midfielder Andrs Perea entered early in the second half in his debut, then conceded a penalty with a high boot to Ryan Telfer in the 65th minute, Turner jumped to his right to stop Alvin Jones’ shots on goal.

Perea, who plays for Orlando, started for Colombia in the 2017 Under-17 World Cup, including a 3-1 group stage victory over the United States, and started all five matches for the Colombia at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup.

George Bello, Daryl Dike and Tanner Tessmann made their debuts later in the second half, increasing America’s debut to 63 since the October 2017 loss in Trinidad that prevented the Americans from reaching the 2018 World Cup, The total includes 40 games in 23 since Gregg Berhalter became a coach before 2019.

The Americans, ranked 22nd, played just four games last year, their smallest since 1987, but should have a much busier 2011. Two friendlies in Europe are likely in March, when players under-24 travel to Guadalajara, Mexico and try to qualify. American men for their first Olympics since 2008. United States meet Honduras in June in the CONCACAF Nations Premier League semi-final, with winner playing in Mexico or Costa Rica, Americans travel to Trinidad early September for the start of qualifying for the World Cup delayed by the pandemic of the new coronavirus. the start of a compacted series of eight qualifiers in 11 weeks.

Lewis put the United States in the lead at 1:40 am when Sam Vines brought the ball to the left flank and crossed paths with Ferreira, who beat goalkeeper Adrian Foncette. Ferreira crossed for Lewis, who scored into the open net with his right foot near the penalty spot.

Ferreira doubled the lead in the ninth minute with a left-footed 6-yard volley after Vines dribbled to the baseline and cut the ball.

Arriola scored in the 22nd with a 12-yard right-footed shot after the United States dribbled on goal after the Foncettes kick, then got another in the 41st with his left foot just in the outside the penalty area after Ferreira landed a bad header. attempt by Federico Pea

Robinson, who made his first international start, went 5-0 with a close-range diving header on a header pass from center-back partner Aaron Long Lewis scored his second goal with an 18-foot right-footed shot. yards in the 55th and Ferreira scored again. in the 62nd with a right-footed shot near the penalty spot from a pass from Arriola.

The No.103 Trinidad was first playing under coach Terry Fenwick, a defender for England’s 1986 World Cup squad, the Soca Warriors had not played since a 4-0 loss to Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League on November 17, 2019. They open World Cup qualifiers on March 24 against Guyana and are favored to move up from a first-round group that also includes the Bahamas, Puerto Rico and St. Kitts -and-Nevis.

