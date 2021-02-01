UK consumer confidence approaches record lows due to COVID-19 closure





Bloomberg

Selloff puts emerging markets to the test while bulls are tough.

(Bloomberg) After a month-long trial in 2021, buyers of emerging market assets can point out multiple reasons for wanting to get their money back, but the balance of evidence suggests that they will stick with the product for a while. All of the factors that triggered the selloff last week, stronger growth is expected in the future as the stimulus package begins, vaccines are deployed, and lifting of restrictions continues to support confidence. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Societe Generale SA, and Loomis Sayles & Co. were among those who mentioned the emerging markets last week, even though the Cboe Volatility Index showed the largest daily gain in about three years on Wednesday. Ilya Gofshteyn, senior emerging market strategist at Standard Chartered in New York, said it’s an opportunity to fade the weakness. Assets may rise when volatility in the US stock market rolls over. Positioning is much cleaner now, as emerging market currencies have risen on their hind feet ahead of the recent VIX surge. MSCI Inc.’s stock prices in developing countries were the worst, down 4.5 from the 5th to Friday since March. %, as the risk appetite weakened with uneven launch of vaccination programs and rotations brought by retail traders in the U.S. market, investor anxiety, measured by expected price fluctuations for stocks, was highest in nearly three months, as Jerome chairman of the Federal Reserve last week It. Powell has promised to keep the currency plug wide open. The implied volatility of emerging market currency pairs surged on Friday, while local bonds fell for the third straight week, and February may still have an unstable start. Data released over the weekend showed that with the onset of a week-long economic announcement, official indicators of China’s manufacturing output fell for two months in January, while activity in the services sector slowed to its lowest since March. On the expiration of the euro bond in 2027, Zambia skipped a $56.1 million coupon payment on January 30, the Treasury confirmed Sunday. It became the first pandemic sovereignty in Africa after missing a $42.5 million euro bond coupon payment. In November, Ethiopian Treasury Secretary Eyob Tekalign said the country would push for external debt restructuring under a 20 group programme. His euro bond hit a record high on Friday. Chad was the first country to request external debt restructuring under G-. 20 Common Framework Elsewhere, Argentina’s Salta province has signed a contract with interim creditors to revise foreign bonds scheduled for 2024 Central Banks Decide Bank of Thailand unanimously expects to hold interest rates on Wednesday Bloomberg Economics believes not Excluding other mitigation measures to build bailouts for retail borrowers also expressed further concerns over the bullish Thai baht, as explained in recent minutes, taking steps to address structural issues in the foreign exchange market and encourage more balanced capital flows. Can be discussed. Bart remained unchanged last week. Interest Rate Verdict: SEAsia Interest Rate Indian Central Bank’s decision will be closely watched on Friday. The consensus expects policy makers to remain firm, but Bloomberg Economics said the central bank has scope to ease interest rates after inflation fell within the target range in December. Polish central banks are expected to maintain interest rates on Wednesday, according to all economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Zloty was one of the biggest gains in January among its emerging market peers. Regulators have promised to return to monetary intervention to avoid zloty gains Allowing the economy to take full advantage of very loose monetary conditions Central banks in the Czech Republic, Ghana and Egypt are also expected to hold interest rates Central Banks Intervene Asia’s massive Holding holders will report their foreign exchange levels in January. January this week shouldn’t have been a dollar buy month given the recovery of the US currency. ency. For countries that have experienced depreciation pressure, such as Korea, this figure will show the asymmetrical nature of reserve accumulation. Asian countries are generally more willing to buy dollars than to sell dollars. The valuation effect alone can reduce that number to $441.6 billion. The valuation-adjusted reserve accumulation calculation assumes that 40% of the monetary reserve is denominated in currency, not dollars, and is largely based on data from the International Monetary Fund survey. Data released Friday by Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan and the Philippines were the worst Asian currencies in January. Valuation alone will lower Taiwan’s figure to $5211 billion China released its figures on Feb. 7 The yuan was Asia’s strongest currency as Chinese authorities continued to struggle with rising interest rates and the appeal of corporate demand for Chinese currencies. At High Exchange Rate Conversions: Macro View PMI Pulse Numerous factory activity data from Indonesia to India, Russia and Brazil will provide additional clues to the pace of recovery in developing countries as investors assess whether the market value is rising. China’s official PMI, especially services–data released on Sunday was bad. Caixin manufacturing figures were also disappointing in data released on Monday, down 1.1 points from the consensus. Excluding China, Asia’s January Markit manufacturing PMI has been strong so far. Excluding China and India, the average result rose 0.5 times for the 9th consecutive month. According to the backside of the envelope calculation, the PMI was expected to come out roughly flat. On the one hand, tightening conditions for closures across the region and the outflow from slowing China’s official PMI are expected to limit these figures. Meanwhile, strong US Markit figures for January and impressive export data from South Korea suggested that support for China (Caixin) and India (Markit) services PMI figures should be submitted on Wednesday. Chinese figures are expected to lose some momentum. Inflation Watch January CPI data will be closely monitored. Signs of slowing inflation could boost real returns in a low interest rate environment-relief for bond investors Monday’s Indonesian figures are expected to rise based on headlines, but remain below the central bank’s target range South Korean figures are due for Tuesday . Colombia’s January CPI inflation figures, scheduled for Friday, are expected to rise slightly, falling below targets The Argentine Central Bank is expected to release a monthly inflation survey. According to Bloomberg Economics, Peru headline inflation in January is expected to rise a month earlier as it approaches halfway between targets. Other data and events Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi and other top leaders were detained in early morning raids. Bloomberg Economics called it a coup that raised the risk of mobile protests that occurred after the state military refuted the party’s landslide victory in November elections, but it seems unlikely to have a ripple effect on other Asian markets, but the Indian budget is scheduled for Monday. . The central government budget deficit will shrink to 5.5% of GDP in 2022. Total borrowings through securities with an estimated date of 6.6% for fiscal 2021 are expected to decrease from Rs 12.6 trillion for fiscal 2021 to Rs 10.6 trillion ($145 billion). However, this will still increase from the pre-Covid level, Rs 7.6 trillion. Fiscal 2020 may not be enough to relieve pressure on Indian bond yields India 10-year yields have risen by about 3 basis points to date in 2021. Until Monday, South Korean export data is expected to grow at around 10% per year. While the country’s current account balance for the yearly period is closed on Friday, Indonesia’s fourth quarter GDP report is closed on Friday, and Brazil’s advances in a truck driver strike scheduled for Monday should express dissatisfaction with rising diesel prices. In 2018 (from mid-May to early June), truck drivers across the country went on strike, shutting down Latin America’s No. 1 economy and costing billions of dollars in production losses. Brazil’s December industrial production figures on Tuesday are expected to continue rebounding from the pandemic. If you read Chile’s economic activity for December on Monday, you’ll see a lukewarm recovery, staying at levels lower than a year ago. According to Bloomberg Economics policy makers, the minutes of the Colombian January meeting monitors business confidence in January for indications that if inflation subsides, it may give investors a more dove-like tone and hints for additional accommodation. . Last week keeps key rates at all-time lows for the fourth consecutive month Visit bloomberg.com for more articles like this: Subscribe now to keep the most trusted source of business news. 2021 Bloomberg LP

