British Railroad Union Threatens Labor-Management Action When Wages Freeze for Two Years | Railway industry





Britain’s best-known railroad union said it would not hesitate to support labor and management activities if ministers announced plans to freeze rail workers’ two-year wages.

It is understood that Transport Minister Chris Heaton-Harris has warned the bosses of 22 passenger railroad companies in the UK that they have no budget to raise wages for 62,000 workers.

In the letter, he said that the subsidies pumped into the industry are not sustainable. The number of passengers has declined to around 15% of what is generally expected, resulting in a significant decline in revenue.

The railway company was virtually nationalized after the franchise ceased in March. The rescue contract was extended in October, when an emergency recovery contract was agreed with the rail operator for a period of 6 to 18 months.

Official estimates show that the taxpayer’s rail bailout will exceed 10 billion by April, and the ministers and railroad bosses appear to have admitted that the two-year wage freeze is an inevitable result of the industry’s position. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a freeze in public sector wages excluding NHS workers in November.

Mick Cash, the secretary general of the RMT union, responded in anger to the news. Transport workers risking their lives to move our country have learned that they have been stabbed on their backs by the government that has extended wage freezes in the public sector to the transport sector. At the same time, doing business as usual for private companies that will continue to rake in profits.

RMT will not hesitate to support national adjustment measures to provide the wage increases our members deserve, he warned.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Transportation said the government has put in place an unprecedented package of assistance to maintain service operations and protect frontline jobs.

It is unfair to raise the taxpayer burden by funding the rail industry’s wage increase, and we will only consider the increase in exceptional circumstances. We are very grateful to everyone who has worked hard to keep the railroad running, but our focus should be to protect jobs, services and taxpayers during this unprecedented period, he said.

The railroad delivery group representing the train operator said it expects the government to be reviewing all options to ensure that the railroad is financially sustainable.

We recognize the enormous contribution our people have made in keeping workers moving during the epidemic, and our priority is to ensure that the railroad is in a good position to promote the future recovery of our communities.

Train staff, like other key workers, faced a tough year despite the declining number of passengers. In January, the Great Western Railway had to stop its planned train service after many of its employees signed up with Covid. Other railroad companies have also had similar problems over the past 12 months.

