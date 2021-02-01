UK Announces Humanitarian Assistance To Balochistan To Help Recover COVID-19





Malnutrition and food insecurity in Balochistan were already high prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the virus affected livelihoods and made problems worse.

UK support is helping more than 41,000 women and children get the essential nutrients they need through the therapeutic food program. We will support community service workers to identify and assist malnourished children, pregnant women and new mothers.

British High Commissioner Christian Turner CMG said:

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the global economy, which has had a major impact on food security in Balochistan. UK aid, announced today, will provide life-saving nutrition and humanitarian assistance to vulnerable women and children when they need it most, so the next generation can get the best start in life.

Investments in the UK are split between the World Food Program (WFP) and the International Rescue Committee (IRC). Part of the package also helps with humanitarian cash transfers to support food and essential living expenses. In total, British aid will help more than 164,000 people in Balochistan.

During his visit, the British High Commission met with Balochistan’s chief minister, Jam Kamal Khan, to discuss a variety of issues, including the Balochistan economy. He also met Chris Kaye, WFP’s country director. Finally, Dr. Turner expressed his condolences for the terrorist attack on January 2, where 11 miners were killed.

Note to editors:

As part of the UK’s broader package for Pakistan to combat COVID-19 and help those suffering from broader economic effects, we are working with the World Food Program (WFP) and the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

The nutrition program will help more than 41,000 people (more than 9,700 boys, more than 10,500 girls, more than 21,500 pregnant and lactating women in Balochistan).

With humanitarian cash transfers in Balochistan, the UK is targeting the Jhal Magsi and Chaghi districts and will reach 18,000 households (or more than 122,000 people).

Studies have shown that lack of adequate nutrients can lead to stunting or wasting children when their bodies and brains are not developing properly. This can affect the entire population, contributing to the cycle of poverty.

WFP will support government women’s health workers (LHWs) and community service workers at the community level to screen and identify malnourished children and malnourished pregnant and lactating women. The IRC will work with the community to identify very vulnerable households and provide cash transfers to meet food and livelihood needs.

Additional information

For updates on the UK High Commission, follow these social media channels:

British High Commissioner for Islamabad Tel: 0300 500 5306

