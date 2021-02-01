Taliban attacks on the rise in Afghan capital – Texomashomepage.com





KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) Taliban attacks in the Afghan capital of Kabul are on the rise, with an increase in targeted killings of government officials, civil society leaders and journalists, a report by an organization said on Monday. American surveillance.

It comes as the Biden administration plans to take a fresh look at the U.S.-Taliban peace deal signed last February under President Donald Trump.

Taliban attacks in Afghanistan in the last quarter of 2020 were slightly lower than in the previous quarter, but exceeded those in the same period in 2019, according to figures provided by U.S. forces in Afghanistan, according to the report.

Enemy attacks in Kabul were more numerous than in the previous quarter, ”the report said, citing US forces. They were much higher than in the same quarter last year.

The Special Inspector General for the Reconstruction of Afghanistan, known as SIGAR, monitors the billions of dollars the United States is spending in war-torn Afghanistan.

The Taliban unleashed a wave of attacks in Afghanistan in December, including strikes in northern Baghlan and southern Uruzgan provinces for two days, which killed at least 19 members of the Afghan security forces. In Kabul, a roadside bomb hit a vehicle, injuring two people, and a lawyer was shot dead in a targeted murder.

Resolute Support, the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan, reported 2,586 civilian casualties from October 1 to December 31 last year, including 810 killed and 1,776 injured, according to the SIGAR report.

The report says the proportion of casualties caused by improvised explosive devices increased by nearly 17% during this quarter, correlating with an increase in magnetically attached IEDs or sticky bomb attacks, the report said.

Despite the continuing violence, the death toll in Afghanistan in the last quarter of 2020 fell 14% from the previous quarter. The quarter, however, saw an unusually high number of casualties during the winter months, when fighting has ceased normally.

The United States has been the main funder of the Afghan government since it invaded the country shortly after the September 11, 2001 attacks and overthrew the Taliban, who ruled the country and housed al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden . The United States still spends about $ 4 billion a year to help the Afghan security forces.

The US military said earlier this month it had achieved its goal of reducing the number of troops in Afghanistan to around 2,500. Senior US commanders are skeptical of the Taliban’s stated commitment to peace, although they said they could accomplish their mission in Afghanistan at this troop level.

As the footprint of US agencies continues to shrink, it will become increasingly important that the United States and other donors exercise aggressive and effective oversight of their dollars and programs, ”said the Special Inspector General for Afghan reconstruction John F. Sopko.

Corruption is rampant among Afghan government ministries, driving a wedge between the government and much of the population, frustrating international donors and contributing to the country’s poverty level of over 72%, according to the World Bank.

Moreover, according to recent reports from international aid agencies, more than half of Afghans are in desperate need of assistance to survive in 2021. Relentless corruption has alienated most Afghans caught between war and relentless poverty, despite billions of dollars in international aid. According to the report, by the end of 2020, the unemployment rate for Afghans is expected to reach 37.9%, up from 23.9% in 2019.

Representatives of the Taliban and the Afghan government earlier this month resumed peace talks in Qatar, the Gulf Arab state where the insurgents have an office. Stop-and-go talks aim to end decades of conflict, but frustration and fear have grown over the recent spike in violence, and both sides blame each other.

U.S. airstrikes increased in the last quarter of 2020 as U.S. forces provided defensive support to Afghan security forces, according to the U.S. military. He recalled that since the signing of the US-Taliban agreement, US forces have stopped offensive strikes against the Taliban.

The White House said President Joe Bidens’ national security adviser Jake Sullivan told his Afghan counterpart in a phone call last week that the new administration would revise the February deal between the United States. and the Taliban.

Pentagon chief spokesman John Kirby said last week that the United States remains committed to the deal for a full troop withdrawal, but the deal also calls on the Taliban to cut their backs. links with Al-Qaida and reduce violence.

The authorized strength of the Afghan Defense Force has been adjusted downward to 208,000, according to the SIGAR report. It was around 227,000 for many years.

Afghan special forces carried out the most ground operations in the last quarter of 2020 in more than a year, NATO said. The 1,152 ground operations were almost double the number performed during the same period last year, reflecting a 4% increase over the previous quarter.

