UK government secures 40 million additional ValNeva vaccines





The deal means the UK has gained early access to a total of over 400 million vaccines in 2021, and 100 million Valneva vaccines in 2022. job

The UK government today (Monday, February 1) signed a contract for an additional 40 million doses of the Balnebas promising vaccine candidate.

The agreement will strengthen Scotland’s long-term vaccine production and bring the total UK vaccine portfolio to 470 million over the next two years.

The decision to purchase an additional 40 million dose is based on the UK strategy to take a broader approach using a variety of technologies and viral targets to ensure the UK has the best opportunity to gain access to a successful vaccine as soon as possible. Do it. It will also provide the UK with future flexibility if the population needs to be vaccinated again.

The UK government has invested millions of dollars in the Valnevas manufacturing facility in West Lothian, which started manufacturing vaccine doses last week, and is already raising Scotland’s position in the international fight against Covid-19.

The site is already supporting 100 new highly skilled local jobs for scientists and technicians.

The Balnebas coronavirus vaccine candidate is currently in Phase I/II trials and must meet the required safety and effectiveness standards and be regulated by the UK Drug and Medical Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA). year.

But once approved, manufacturing at risk means the UK could bring the vaccine to the country faster.

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said:

This latest deal is another weapon in our national arsenal against this terrible disease and will have enough supplies to protect the British people after 2021.

Scotland’s Valnevas site, backed by a major investment from the UK government, will become a vaccine-producing powerhouse, and once a candidate is approved, it can quickly deploy jabs across the UK while supporting top quality local jobs.

Thanks to the UK’s incredible antivirus task force, we now have a portfolio of over 400 million vaccines, in a very strong position to defeat this virus forever.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

The deal further strengthens the UK’s already strong vaccine portfolio, and we are very proud of all the work we have gone through to secure a vaccine for the UK as soon as possible.

Once approved, the Valnevas vaccine will not only help fight Covid-19 in the UK, but will support our mission of ensuring a fair supply of vaccines worldwide.

No one is safe until the whole world is safe.

Scotland Secretary of State Alister Jack said:

The deal supports the UK government’s strategy to invest in vaccine development and technology in the Scottish life sciences sector.

I salute the team at Valnevas’ new Livingston manufacturing plant. If the vaccine is approved by the health authorities, their expertise will play an important role in making the world safer from this virus.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said:

The UK supports a global effort to fight this virus by developing and investing in some of the world’s most promising vaccines.

The Valneva vaccine shows Scotland’s best expertise at the heart of the UK’s vaccination efforts and shows what the UK can achieve when working with the power of our union. Once the vaccine is approved by health authorities, it will be distributed to 4 countries as soon as possible.

The interim chairman of the UK Government Vaccine Task Force Clive Dix said:

The Scotland’s Valnevas manufacturing site is already operational, safe, effective and ready to supply a promising vaccine as soon as it is approved by MHRA.

In order to secure enough candidates to ensure the maximum coverage of the UK population, Vaccines Taskforce has invested in seven of the most promising vaccines. The additional 40 million capacity secured through today’s deals significantly strengthens our portfolio and gives us future flexibility if we need to revitalize the UK population.

I thank everyone who has been involved in the development of this vaccine for the efforts that have helped us get to this point and salute the British citizens who have volunteered to participate in the important clinical trials of this vaccine.

If approved, 60 million pieces could be delivered to the UK by the second half of 2021, while the remaining 40 million pieces could be delivered by 2022.

The Valnevas Livingston site will have the capacity to produce up to 250 million doses per year for delivery in the UK and around the world.

The UK government is working to support equitable access to vaccines worldwide. The UK is the largest contributor to the COVAX facility, a global mechanism to provide access to coronavirus vaccines to developing countries, and this year the UK will invest 558 million to distribute 1.3 billion coronavirus vaccines to 92 developing countries. I did.

To date, the UK government has invested more than 300 million in successful vaccine manufacturing.

