Peugeot could still have a place in the American market





The last thing Stellantis needs in the US, it seems, is another brand. The world’s newest automaker is already full, with more than any of its competitors.

So it’s no surprise last month when PSA Group executives began to publicly cast doubts about their signature brand’s planned return to the U.S. Its arrival would add Peugeot to an already strong list of Fiat Chrysler brands. Automobiles – Ram, Dodge, Jeep, Fiat, Chrysler, Maserati and Alfa Romeo – now sold under the merged companies.

Too bad. Not only because the landscape of American vehicles would be richer with a little French flair. But because the effort was part of a bold experiment that has the potential to serve as a model – right before our eyes – for a new way to make the franchise system work better.

It has been just over four years since Carlos Tavares, then CEO of PSA, announced the return of his company to the United States. The charge was led by one of his former Nissan colleagues, Larry Dominique.

From the start, it was more about how than when. The target launch date – “by 2026” – has been an oddly long horizon. But as Dominique has explained repeatedly, the goal has been to get it right.

Dominique focused on a digitally-centric, asset-centric approach – long before the pandemic. The goal is to reduce investments and make sure dealers make money in a world that has come to accept some crazy practices as the norm.

Normal as little or no profit from the sale of new vehicles. Normal as in the frantic races for lifelines of profit in the form of sales incentives and bonuses. Normal as in continued investments in huge, sometimes glamorous showrooms – as the world pushes its way into internet shopping.

“There are easier, more agile ways to do this,” Dominique told Automotive News staff three years ago.

And the message has not changed.

“The future of our business is increasing distribution costs, export costs, regulatory costs,” he told me last week. “We have to find ways to get smarter.”

For now, PSA North America’s mission remains unchanged – even though its future is suddenly on hold.

“Everything continues to move forward,” Dominique said. This includes the engineering and homologation work of Peugeot vehicles.

Tavares, meanwhile, suggested that it would be up to his new executive committee to make the call.

But it’s clear he changed the charge over the charge he gave Dominique long before a merger with FCA gave him an instant seven-mark foothold in the United States.

“This is something that we are most likely going to be using, not specifically in the US market, but maybe in another part of the world,” Tavares told Automotive News last month. “But I think the innovative thinking on this project has been very helpful.”

