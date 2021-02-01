U.S. Consumers Avoid Money During COVID-19 Pandemic: WSJ





The main Fox Business Flash titles are here. Find out what clicks on FoxBusiness.com.

Copywriter Peter Coffey has only used the money once since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic – to buy a used car.

When the health crisis started, he set up the tap-to-pay function of his smartphone with a credit card. “Some places didn’t accept cash. I just got into the habit of never even thinking about cash, ”he said.

Mr Coffey, 28, who works remotely from Tucson, Ariz., Said he plans to continue using contactless payment technologies after the pandemic. “It’s awesome the number of times I’ve been to the store and realized I don’t have my credit card. It’s okay, I’m just typing with my phone. “

PAYMENT FOR CORONAVIRUS STIMULE CAN ARRIVE LIKE A DEBIT CARD, SAYS IRS

He and many other U.S. consumers are avoiding cash for a number of reasons, including convenience and the desire to avoid bills and coins as potential sources of coronavirus transmission. In the same way that the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we work, shop and socialize, it has also changed the way many people pay for things.

Digital retail sales were up 37% in the third quarter, seasonally adjusted, compared to the same period a year earlier, according to the Commerce Department. Cash was not an option for these payments: spending online or using an app like Uber Eats requires an electronic method like a debit card or PayPal account.

Many U.S. consumers avoid cash for a number of reasons, including convenience and the desire to avoid bills and coins as potential sources of coronavirus transmission. (iStock)

“A central theme of Covid-19 is that things that would have taken five years take five months, and that’s a reinforcement of existing trends. It’s the same with cash, ”said Kenneth Rogoff, an economist at Harvard University.

Around the world, fears of infection have led to an increase in contactless payments – electronic payments like Apple Pay and contactless payment offers that even avoid swiping or inserting cards – according to card companies. credit. Contactless as a share of in-person transactions grew by at least 10% in more than 80 markets for Mastercard Inc. in 2020, driven by demand for increased speed and security, the director said Thursday General Michael Miebach on a call for results.

Shifting to more electronic payments could boost consumer spending, boosting economic growth, once widespread Covid-19 vaccinations allow for a more complete economic recovery, analysts say. When shoppers pay with plastic, they tend to spend more.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE

A Deutsche Bank survey in January 2020 found that 43% of Americans tend to think less about the amount they spend when using a card, and 36% think less about the amount when using a digital wallet.

The pandemic has accelerated the decline in cash payments and the shift to e-commerce by about four or five years, said Marion Laboure, economist at Deutsche Bank.

Americans’ use of cash was steadily declining for years before the pandemic as they embraced credit and debit cards, mobile wallets, online transfers, and apps. They used cash in 26% of all payments in 2019, up from 40% in 2012, according to the Federal Reserve’s annual report on payment habits.

A Fed survey, conducted in May, found that 28% of respondents said they avoided using cash, while 70% said they did not.

“Consumer payments are a habit, like how you like to drink your coffee in the morning,” said Claire Greene, payments expert at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Adopting new payment habits, like contactless payments, due to the pandemic requires effort and learning from consumers and retailers, she said.

Yet while the adoption of digital commerce by shoppers appears likely to last, economists say it’s too early to know whether the shift by U.S. consumers to cashless payments will be too, for several reasons.

For starters, U.S. household spending remains overall below its pre-pandemic level. As spending rebounds, so may cash payments.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS

Additionally, much of the change has been forced. Business closures and other restrictions have driven many online shopping. It is not known whether people will easily reach the banknotes and coins once again, widespread vaccines will allow them to return to stores.

Some consumers’ privacy concerns make them reluctant to forward every hit or click.

A recent study by Visa Inc. found that 24% of U.S. consumers said they would revert to their old payment methods after a vaccine became widely available.

The United States is unlikely to allow most businesses to abandon cash payments due to concerns about consumers’ lack of access or familiarity with digital payment methods. These include the elderly, undocumented immigrants, people who cannot qualify for credit cards or afford smartphones, and the millions of households who do not have bank accounts. New York, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and San Francisco have passed laws requiring most stores and restaurants to accept cash.

Meanwhile, people still like to have physical dollars and cents. Although Americans use cash less in transactions, they hold more of it as a store of value, according to the Fed’s May survey.

Demand for US currency has exploded around the world since the start of the pandemic. U.S. currency in circulation – paper bills and coins in public hands – had climbed to $ 2.07 trillion in December, from $ 1.80 trillion in January 2020. During the same period of 2019, the amount of cash in circulation increased much less, to $ 1.79 trillion. from $ 1.71 trillion.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos