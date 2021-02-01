UK betting faces a bigger threat than losing a sports shirt. gambling





The government’s review of the long-awaited UK gambling laws is well underway, and in recent days there has been renewed warning that the logos of betting companies should be banned from the shirts of Premier League footballers and other sports stars.

As Guardian previously reported, the gambling industry is now facing prospects of banning sports sponsorship similar to those imposed on cigarettes, reform activists said long ago.

But while speculation about shirt sponsorship swirls, it’s more profound if less eye-catching reforms are taken into account in the process that could herald a seismic upheaval in the regulatory environment.

The 2005 gambling law that currently dominates the industry The Blair-era bill broke the notion that gambling was a dirty habit practiced behind a bead curtain, refocusing it as a mainstream leisure activity.

Fifteen years later, after the iPhone put the casino in every pocket, it aroused a wave of addiction horror stories and a public aversion to the saturation of sports football in particular.

The Gambling and Gaming Commission (BGC), an industry lobby spokesman formed in 2018, welcomed the moment of calculation. According to one leading analyst, they don’t just make it cool.

Alun Bowden, senior consultant at Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, said the industry meant it because it’s really hard to plan for a wide range of uncertainties.

There are many things here that can have a huge impact on your earnings, stock prices and jobs.

Bowden’s ban on sponsoring football shirts is more eye-catching than a real threat to betting returns.

Other measures can have broad, even existential consequences.

Web-based casino revenue continues to grow from 2.36 billion in 2016 to 3.2 billion by March 2020. This is about 30% of the industry’s annual 10.9 billion (excluding national lotteries).

It plunged when a group of influential cross-party MPs demanded a 2 limit on their online casino stakes to meet their limits on fixed odds betting terminal (FOBT) gambling stocks.

Limitations on how much gamblers can deposit or lose can also be important.

It’s impossible to measure the potential impact, but if the limits are really harsh, some operators can lose more than half of their current game revenue, Bowden said.

Along with the government review, the Gambling Commission is reviewing an economics check that can be used when setting deposit limits.

Dan Waugh, another senior analyst at Regulus Partners, believes these barriers create enough friction in the betting process, which can significantly limit their activities.

If consumers need to fill out bank statements or pay stubs to gamble over a certain amount, Waugh said that a significant number of people won’t bother.

Another potential blow could come from moves that dilute the power of in-play betting.

Pioneered by Bet365, this technology allows punters to place quick and frequent bets on who will score the next goal or win the next corner during the game. By 2015 they accounted for 80% of the company’s sales.

Match-key soaraway UK football betting market has grown to 1 billion cash cows per year, nearly twice what the industry makes in horse racing.

To prevent impulsive deposits, Spanish regulators have said that in-play bets can only be placed with funds already in the account at the start of the game.

Something similar or harder can have a big impact, according to Bowden.

Concerns about in-play are reasonable, but we hope that regulators will take the time to truly understand the risks to our products and customers before making any changes.

The best weapon a British gambling company fights against strict regulations is to raise the specter of an increase in black market operators.

The irony is given that many of the same companies operate in jurisdictions where gambling is not allowed, offering markets in dark gray, if not black.

But according to some, the dangers on the British black market are more than paper tigers.

Illegal offshore is an appropriate threat to keep in mind, one senior executive said. He said he supports strict regulations extensively.

You have to be careful and rational in what you do. 2 limits for table games [such as online roulette] It will give problems to the black market.

The Gambling Commission, a tightly funded and heavily criticized regulator, is likely to have more power to prevent it, but it’s not clear how effective it can actually be.

Lobby campaigns are increasing due to too much balance. Especially in the industry, there are friends at high places.

Michael Dugher, president of BGC, is a ridiculous ex-labor MP who has a bloated phone book that swells up the phone book of Westminster contacts.

His close friend, former Labor Deputy Commissioner Tom Watson, was one of the most influential lawmakers on gambling reform, but after resigning to the House of Representatives earlier this year, he took on an advisory role with Paddy Power owner Flutter.

Meanwhile, BGC recently started giving Tory MP Lawrence Robertson advice on safer gambling to 2,000 people a month. Colleague Philip Davies MP grabbed 50,000 from Entain prior to review.

On the other side of the fence are campaign groups and MPs that favor tighter restrictions on online gambling. The Reformers Alliance continues to be financed by wealthy former poker player and casino game inventor Derek Webb.

His low profile patronage is not yet supported, but sparked claims of selfish interference in the casino industry.

The roulette wheel is still spinning until the 16-week request for evidence ends next spring, and those trying to influence the outcome can still place chips.

Neither was a problem for Las Vegas casino operator MGM in a bid for Ladbrokes and Coral’s owner Entain, or for rival Caesars Entertainment at MGMs Sin City, who acquired William Hill last year for 2.9 billion.

Sign up for your daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter @BusinessDesk.

They continue to spread legal sports betting across the United States. The California market alone is not open yet, but it is probably bigger than the UK.

MGM can make another slope in the Entain at the end of the 6 month cooling period.

For gambling companies and investors, the cavalry is on the way, whether it stays independent or succumbs to a bid. The UK can crack down, but the US is opening up a world of new opportunities. The house always wins.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos