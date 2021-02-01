US is in ‘absolute race against time’ with new variants of coronavirus, expert says





The United States is in an “absolute race against time” to vaccinate as many people as possible before new variants of Covid-19 take hold of the country, an expert said on Sunday.

“We have a little leeway right now, but if these new variants become dominant in our country, we will return to where we were in November and December and maybe even worse,” said Dr Megan Ranney, medical doctor. emergency physician at CNN.

Ranney’s warning was recently echoed by several experts who say if the Covid-19 numbers move in the right direction for now, the next few weeks could be a different story unless Americans double their security measures and that vaccinations increase.

At least 32 states have found cases of a variant first identified in the UK, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Experts said the variant, called B.1.1.7, appears to be more transmissible.

“The surge that is likely to happen with this new variant coming from England is going to happen in the next six to 14 weeks and if we see that happening … we’re going to see something like we haven’t yet. seen in this country, “Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told NBC on Sunday.

But that’s not all. Last week, officials in Minnesota announced that they had detected the first U.S. case of the P.1 variant in a traveler from Brazil. Two states also recently detected cases of a variant first identified in South Africa, which has worried scientists due to a mutation that could make current Covid-19 vaccines less effective.

“Despite the drop in numbers, now is not the time to forgo basic precautions,” Ranney warned on Sunday. “Wear a mask, avoid unmasked gatherings indoors and, of course, wash your hands and try to stay away from others when possible.

An expert calls for a change in vaccine strategy

Amid the pressure for more vaccinations before another possible surge, Osterholm said that while it is important that people receive both doses of the two-part vaccine, the country needs a change in strategy to further protect Americans of what could happen.

“We still want to get two doses in everyone, but I think right now, before this surge, we need to give as much of one dose to as many people over 65 as possible to reduce disease. serious and the deaths that will occur. over the next few weeks, ”he told NBC.

Getting more first doses now shouldn’t mean forgoing a second dose, Ranney said.

“We should be counting on Pfizer and Moderna and hopefully Johnson & Johnson to help close this gap,” Ranney said. “Give everyone the doses you can right now and count on this increased production to ensure people are properly protected.”

So far, more than 25.2 million Americans have received at least the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while about 5.6 million have received both doses, according to CDC data.

Problems facing states

Across the country, allocation and distribution issues continue to slow the pace of immunizations.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told CNN on Sunday: “If we have three problems, it’s supply, supply and supply.

While the state has the capacity to give the first 250,000 doses per week, Beshear said, they are only expected to receive around 64,000 doses – a shortfall, he said, that other states are also faced.

“The only thing stopping us from beating this virus next month is the amount of supply we receive.”

Meanwhile, parts of the country are facing a different problem: racial disparities in vaccinations.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio pointed to preliminary data on Sunday showing a marked racial disparity among New Yorkers who have so far received doses of the vaccine.

“Obviously, what we are seeing is a particularly pronounced reality in that many more people from white communities get vaccinated than people from black and Latin American communities,” de Blasio said.

In response, the city has expanded its list of neighborhoods hardest hit by the virus and will step up awareness, prioritize appointments and add new vaccination sites in those areas, among other efforts, the mayor said.

The disparity, said de Blasio, must be “tackled aggressively and creatively”.

CDC publishes Super Bowl advice

Meanwhile, following calls from health experts to double safety measures, the CDC has also updated its guidelines on the safest ways to watch the next Super Bowl.

The short version: Enjoy the game with only members of your household and virtually invite other guests to participate.

“Attending large gatherings like the Super Bowl increases your risk of catching and spreading COVID-19,” the CDC said.

For Americans who choose to attend big Super Bowl events like movie viewing parties, the agency has offered several recommendations, including calling the venue ahead of time to make sure they take safety precautions, follow social distancing guidelines, avoiding cheers, using contactless payment methods and keeping a mask. always.

Their full list of recommendations is here.

