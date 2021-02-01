Retail redundancy increases as Asos acquires Topshop.





Economist Group Unknown

The Economist Group announced in May it was firing 90 employees, about 7% of its total workforce, to address the decline in revenues caused by the spread of Corona 19. It is not known how many are in England.

Emirates-Unknown

According to a leaked email seen by The Telegraph, the Emirates boss said 600 British employees should consider reducing the size of the UK workforce.

Evening Standard 115 operation

The Evening Standard is for London newspapers to cut 115 jobs, a third of their employees, to cut costs to survive the coronavirus pandemic that hit advertising revenue.

1,000 jobs in G4S

G4S, a British multinational security services company, plans to cut about 1,000 jobs in its struggling cash handling business. The G4S branch was recently damaged by a trend to stop using bills and coins, which accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gambling Commission 332 Jobs Announced

The Gambling Commission announced in August that it will push ahead with plans to cut jobs as part of a broader cost-cutting measure to save the organization 1m.

Jobs at Gatwick 600

Gatwick Airport will cut up to 600 jobs in response to the massive impact of COVID-19. The redundancy, which makes up nearly a quarter of the airport’s workforce, occurs as the number of passengers declines by 80% in August.

Boss Stewart Wingate said: If anyone has any doubts about the devastating impact Corona 19 has had on the aviation and travel industry, today’s shared with our staff regarding the proposed job loss. The news is completely reminder.

Jobs at General Electric 369

General Electric is expected to cut 369 jobs at its aircraft engine maintenance plant in southern Wales, while companies that make jet engines for Boeing and Airbus have criticized the unprecedented impact of Corona 19.

1,642 jobs

Casino company Gentingis cut down 1,642 jobsat clubs and hotels across the UK due to Covid-19.

Unknown global media

Reportedly, Global Media, the parent company of radio stations such as British media firm Capital, LBC, and Heart, told its employees that the epidemic caused by duplication across many regions would result in significant job cuts.

Jobs at Gourmet Burger Kitchen 362

Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK) is due to shut down 26 restaurants and 362 roles despite being saved from officials.

The chain was purchased as a rescue deal from the Boparan Restaurant Group, which also escaped Carluccio’s bankruptcy early in the pandemic.

Grant Thornton 70 jobs

Faced with a 20% decline in profits, professional services firm Grant Thornton has cut 70 jobs in the UK in its corporate tax and consulting department and has refused to take advantage of the government’s job retention plans.

Careers at Guardian 180

The Guardian plans to cut UK jobs in both editorial and commercial roles due to the economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic. Offers can affect up to 110 jobs in 180 jobs in departments like Advertising, Guardian Jobs, Marketing Roles and Guardian Live Event Business, with 70 coming from compilation.

Greene King 800 careers

Brewer and pub chain Greene King has pledged to shut down 79 out of 3,100 in operation as a result of the crisis. Industry giants warned that the government had a 10pm curfew hit the sector with a shipwreck, and that cut was the result of a trade blow.

Sky News reported that the company has now launched consultations for more than 800 jobs. Businesses will try to move workers to different sites where possible.

Greggs unknown number

Even everyone’s favorite street baker has warned of possible duplication, predicting investors that demand will be low in the near future, despite a partial recovery in sales by October.

The bakery has entered into overtime negotiations with trade unions and employees to limit job cuts in the UK.

Gregory Distribution 100 Jobs

The Devon-based distribution company says it expects to duplicate about 100 employees out of its 2,700 strong workforce.

Harrods 680 jobs

Harrods is ready to create an extra nearly 700 employees after acknowledging that luxury department stores are struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

In an email circulated to employees, Harrods chief executive Michael Ward said that about 14% of its 4,800 employees would lose their jobs.

Harveys 1,330 jobs

Furniture retailer Harveys collapsed into the administration, endangering about 1,330 jobs.

The company’s sister business, Bensons for Beds, also brought in managers, but it was immediately bought back by the owners through a so-called pre-packaging structure deal that cut the debt.

Hays Travel 878 Jobs

The presidents of the UK’s largest independent travel agency asked Boris Johnson to save summer by resuming flights to the Spanish islands, which reduced to a fifth of its 4,500 workforce. Hays Travel owners John and Irene Hays said the government could save some of the 878 jobs at risk if the government introduced a local travel corridor on the Spanish island.

Up to 25,000 jobs available at Heathrow Airport

Heathrow Airport’s director John Holland-Kaye said one-third of the 76,000 employees employed at the airport could be redundant as they fight to prevent losses from the massive collapse of air travel.

These jobs include those associated with airport-run stores, but Heathrow says Rishi Sunak’s dormant plan ends at the end of October, suggesting that up to 1,200 of its 4,700 employees should be cut.

HSBC 35,000 (Worldwide)

HSBC is resuming massive redundancy plans that were paused after the coronavirus outbreak, which is due to cut 35,000 jobs worldwide.

